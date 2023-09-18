Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
Full betting preview for the Oklahoma Sooners and Cincinnati Bearcats in College Football Week 4.
By Josh Yourish
With all of the conference realignment, the Oklahoma Sooners and Cincinnati Bearcats will meet up as Big 12 opponents for just this one time. Like ships passing in the night as Cincinnati makes the step up and Oklahoma prepares for their jump to the SEC.
The Bearcats lost to Miami of Ohio last week, 31-24 to fall to 2-1 after a win over Pitt in Week 2. Oklahoma meanwhile was stomping Tulsa 66-17 and it looks like Brent Venables has things turned around in Norman. It’s the first Big 12 test for Cincinnati and it comes in Week 4.
Now, here are the odds for the Sooners and Bearcats in Cincinnati.
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 2-1 ATS
- The OVER is 3-0 in Cincinnati games
- Oklahoma is 3-0 ATS
- The OVER is 2-1 in Oklahoma games
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oklahoma Record: 3-0
- Cincinnati Record: 2-1
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel, QB: Gabriel was on fire in Week 3 against Tulsa. He went 28/31 for 421 yards with five touchdowns to just one interception. For the year he has thrown for 905 yards while completing 82.5% of his passes which is the best completion percentage of any quarterback in college football who has attempted over 20 passes.
Cincinnati
Emory Jones, QB: There are a combined 11 seasons of college football between the two quarterbacks in this matchup. Jones is on his third team now the QB of the Bearcats and is having a solid year. He threw two interceptions in their loss in Week 3, but has the highest completion percentage of his career and has already met his passing touchdown total from 2022 at Arizona State with seven.
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
We’ll get into the offense for Oklahoma because it’s dynamic, but first we have to start with Cincinnati's defense. It’s a problem for the Bearcats who allowed 7.3 yards per play to Miami Ohio in Week 3. Turnovers were the reason that they lost that game, because they outgained the Redhawks 538-358, but they also ran 91 plays to Miami’s 49.
The Bearcats are giving up 5.5 yards per play this season and Oklahoma is 16th in the country, gaining 7.4. The Sooners are also eighth in yards with 535.3 per game and 37th in plays per game, so this could have a fast pace to it. Cincinnati is fifth in plays per game, which is heavily skewed by their 91 last week.
Dillon Gabriel is fantastic and he makes Oklahoma’s offense incredibly efficient. He is averaging 11.3 yards per attempt which is sixth in college football and 13.6 yards per completion. The Sooners also have Tawee Walker ripping off 5.6 yards per carry from the backfield as a nice complement.
Cincinnati might be able to score enough to keep up. As long as Emory Jones doesn’t turn the football over, but that potential certainly exists after his two picks last week and that makes me love the over even more. Turnovers are a lot better for overs than punts.
The over is a combined 5-1 between these two teams this year and I’m taking it in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change