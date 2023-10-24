Oklahoma vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
Does this matchup suit Oklahoma well to cover as road favorite?
By Reed Wallach
Oklahoma survived a scare against UCF at home off of the team's BYE, but all that matters is that the team won and is still firmly in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
The Sooners are big favorites yet again, this time on the road against Kansas, who will continue to start backup Jason Bean in place of Jalon Daniels, who is still rehabbing a back injury. The Jayhawks have been able to put up points on nearly everyone this season, but can the Sooners flex their collective muscle and cover as double-digit favorites against a frisky team with a unique offense?
Oklahoma vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kansas is 3-1 ATS this season at home
- Kansas has gone OVER in four of seven game this season (one push)
Oklahoma vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 28th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oklahoma Record: 7-0
- Kansas Record: 5-2
Oklahoma vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel continued his strong season last week, tossing three touchdowns with 253 yards, but he had an untimely interception and the team was outgained on a yards-per-play basis. Overall, he has a favorable matchup against Kansas, who is 130th in EPA/Play this season.
Kansas
Jason Bean: Bean has stepped in for Daniels plenty over the past two seasons and the drop-off hasn't been that massive. The Jayhawks are still top 10 in EPA/Play and success rate and Bean has been able to lead the team to 32 and 51 points, respectively, over his last two starts. However, when facing elite defenses he has failed to keep up, completing only 42% of his passes at Texas while starting in a 40-14 loss. Oklahoma looks more like a Texas defense than Oklahoma State and UCF, who he played in the two high-scoring games.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Kansas has fallen into a comfortable spot in the Big 12: right in the middle of the pack where they can beat anyone BUT the elite teams in the conference.
Like last year, the Jayhawks' dynamic offense has been able to score in bunches and give similarly talented opponents fits with its unique schemes and speed around a dual-threat quarterback (either Bean or Daniels).
However, when the team punches up in weight, the Jayhawks get blitzed. The team lost 40-14 to Texas three weeks ago, and when you go back to last season, the team lost by 20 to Kansas State, 41 to Texas, and 10 to Oklahoma (allowing over 700 yards in the game).
I believe that this version of OU is better than last year and should have little issue containing Kansas' offense in order to cover the double-digit spread. The Sooners are top five in the country in net success rate, ranking as a top 10 offense and defense in terms of that metric. While Kansas may hit a few big plays, the team's porous defense is outmatched in this one.
The Sooners win this one going away and cover the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
