Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Take the under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State.
No. 23 Oklahoma has plummeted in the AP Poll and needs to bounce back on the road. Life in the Big 12 is already brutal, but it gets even more difficult when you lose back-to-back games at home. Last week, the Sooners were outclassed in a 75-60 loss to Texas on Jan. 23, then came up short to Texas Tech by a point on Saturday. The Sooners’ only experience on the road this season has been in the Big 12 and the next test waits in Manhattan Tuesday night.
Kansas State returns to Bramlage Coliseum after a bad week on the road. The Wildcats let Iowa State off the hook in a 78-67 loss on Jan. 24 before getting stymied by Houston’s top-ranked defense in blowout fashion (74-52) on Saturday. Who bounces back?
Here is the betting preview of Tuesday’s matchup with a best bet.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, spread and total
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State betting trends
- Oklahoma is 11-9 ATS this season
- Kansas State is 10-10 ATS this season
- Oklahoma is 2-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Kansas State is 6-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-10 in Oklahoma games this season
- The OVER is 9-11 in Kansas State games this season
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): Big 12 Network, ESPN+
- Oklahoma record: 15-5 (3-4 Big 12)
- Kansas State record: 14-6 (4-3 Big 12)
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State key players to watch
Oklahoma
Rivaldo Soares: The 6-foot-6 senior guard is averaging 7.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his first season with the Sooners after a two-year run in the Pac-12 at Oregon. Soares shot just four times (6 points) in Oklahoma’s no-show against Texas but helped turn around the Sooners’ offense in the loss to Texas Tech with a season-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the year.
Kansas State
Arthur Kaluma: Houston’s defense will make a lot of great scorers look pedestrian, but Kaluma, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting and connected twice from downtown in Saturday’s 22-point loss. Kaluma is averaging 15 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game and has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State prediction and pick
Both teams are desperate to snap their respective two-game losing streaks and will lean on defense to do it.
Both teams are led on the defensive end, starting with Kansas State, which is No. 22 in efficiency, per KenPom with No. 26 rankings in effective field goal percentage and 2-point field goal percentage. The Wildcats also boast the No. 113 defense in turnover percentage against an Oklahoma offense that struggles to protect the rock (No. 240).
Both teams can cause chaos on defense and have a great matchup on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s defense is No. 141 in turnover percentage and faces a Kansas State offense that is No. 348 in turnovers and just coughed it up 18 times against Houston.
Kansas State’s defense should set the tone in front of its home crowd and Oklahoma’s defense can get stops against a turnover-prone Wildcat offense that is 11th in the Big 12 in scoring and No. 260 in the nation in 3-point shooting. Take the under.
