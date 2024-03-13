Oklahoma vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big 12 Championship Second Round (Take the Sooners)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Oklahoma-TCU.
After first-round byes, Oklahoma and TCU tip off in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City. Oklahoma dropped five of its last seven games to finish the regular season while TCU lost four of six.
The Horned Frogs are short favorites in a matchup of two 20-win clubs that carries major NCAA Tournament implications. Here’s the betting breakdown for the matchup with a best bet.
Oklahoma vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 15-16 ATS this season
- TCU is 18-13 ATS this season
- Oklahoma is 5-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- TCU is 13-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-16 in Oklahoma games this season
- The OVER is 17-14 in TCU games this season
Oklahoma vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 3 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to watch (TV): Big 12/ESPN+
- Oklahoma record: 20-11
- TCU record: 20-11
Oklahoma vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma
Jalon Moore: The forward is one of three double-digit scorers in the Oklahoma lineup and leads the Sooners in rebounds at 6.6 per game. Over the last three games, Moore has combined for 46 points and 26 rebounds.
TCU
Emmanuel Miller: TCU’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, Miller, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, had his best Big 12 game against Oklahoma Jan. 10. That night, Miller poured in 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting with 9 rebounds.
Oklahoma vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
Two teams that are top-50 in KenPom on each side of the ball are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives in a loaded Pac-12.
Going with Oklahoma in this matchup based on a few advantages for the Sooners. Each team is top-50 in shot quality, though Oklahoma is No. 50 in KenPom in 2-point shooting, which should mean ample opportunities for the Sooners against a TCU defense that is No. 210 at defending 2-point shots.
On the other side of the ball, TCU is No. 49 in three-point shooting, but Oklahoma smothers the perimeter and is top-10 in the country in defending triples. Also, TCU might have success from downtown, but the Horned Frogs shoot just 18.5 3-pointers per game, the second fewest in the Big 12. Over 55% of TCU’s points come from 2-point range, and the Horned Frogs are 11th in the Big 12 in shooting from that distance.
