Oklahoma vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 10 (Lay the Points With TCU)
No. 8 Oklahoma is on the road for the first time this season in a Big 12 battle with TCU in Fort Worth.
No. 8 Oklahoma had its undefeated season snapped by North Carolina on Dec. 20, but the Sooners have recovered with three consecutive wins since and opened Big 12 play with a 71-63 victory at Iowa State on Saturday.
TCU nearly pulled out an upset at Allen Fieldhouse as a nine-point underdog in its Big 12 opener. The Horned Frogs fell to No. 3 Kansas on the road, 83-81.
Oklahoma is an underdog for just the third time this season. Can the Sooners pull out a big road win in conference play or will TCU bounce back? Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday night’s Big 12 battle in Fort Worth, Texas.
Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, spread and total
Oklahoma vs. TCU betting trends
- Oklahoma is 9-5 ATS this season
- TCU is 8-6 ATS this season
- Oklahoma is 1-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- TCU is 7-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 7-7 in Oklahoma games this season
- The OVER is 7-7 in TCU games this season
Oklahoma vs. TCU how to watch:
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10
- Game time: 9 p.m.
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oklahoma record: 13-1 (1-0 Big 12)
- TCU record: 11-3 (0-1 Big 12)
Oklahoma vs. TCU key players to watch
Oklahoma
Javian McCollum: McCollum has formed a formidable 1-2 punch in the Oklahoma backcourt with Otega Oweh. The two are Oklahoma’s only double-digit scorers, combining to average 29.6 points per game. McCollum, though, is playing in his first Big 12 road game after two seasons at Sienna. Will he continue to shine in a tough environment? In his first conference game, the junior struggled from beyond the arc (3-of-10) and didn’t get to the free-throw line, but still finished with 15 points in the win over Iowa State.
TCU
Trevian Tennyson: The senior guard is averaging 8.5 points per game but broke out against Kansas on Saturday to nearly guide TCU to an upset. Tennyson went 9-of-12 from the floor for a season-high 24 points to go with three assists and three steals. He’s now scored in double figures in each of the last three games, something he did just once in the first 11 contests.
Ernest Udeh Jr: A freshman at Kansas last season, Udeh came off the bench for around eight minutes per game but had one of his better performances in a 78-55 Jayhawk win at Oklahoma, scoring eight points and grabbing four rebounds over 17 minutes.
Oklahoma vs. TCU prediction and pick
The biggest factor in this game is if Oklahoma can sustain its high level of play outside of Norman. Oklahoma has not played on the road yet this season and will have to go the road Wednesday against a hungry TCU squad that is licking its wounds after coming up short of a big upset of Kansas on the road.
Oklahoma’s defense is ranked No. 12 in KenPom in efficiency, but the Sooners have faced the 308th hardest schedule of opposing offenses and rank No. 319 in adjusted strength of schedule. TCU’s opponents were not much better until facing Kansas, but the Horned Frogs still have a top-40 offense and defense, according to KenPom.
Could Oklahoma be looking ahead? Not only are the Sooners on the road for the first time this season, they have their own trip to Allen Fieldhouse coming up on Saturday. Overall, TCU’s offense features six players averaging at least 8.5 points per game and the Horned Frogs should pull it out on their home court.
