Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Full betting preview for the Oklahoma Sooners and Tulsa Golden Hurricane for CFB Week 3.
By Josh Yourish
Last week, a pass-first offense led by an experienced left-handed quarterback shredded the Tulsa Golden Hurricane defense and this week they’ll need to deal with another.
Michael Penix Jr. and Washington beat Tulsa 43-10 and now Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners are four touchdown favorites in Tulsa.
Gabriel has led the Sooners to 2-0 in Brent Venables' second year at the helm after a disappointing first campaign. Last week, they knocked off SMU 28-11 behind a four touchdown performance from Gabriel. To bet on this matchup you should look to take advantage of this great promo in the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Now, let’s get back to college football and the odds for this matchup down in Tulsa Oklahoma.
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread and Total
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Tulsa is 0-1-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-0 in Tulsa games
- Oklahoma is 2-0 ATS
- The OVER is 1-1 in Oklahoma games
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oklahoma Record: 2-0
- Tulsa Record: 1-1
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Key Players
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel, QB: This has been about five years now of Dillon Gabriel being a top tier college football quarterback. As a freshman in 2019 he threw for 3,653 yards at UCF and now he looks primed for another 3,000 yard season or much more. He’s up to 484 yards through two games and is completing 77.6% of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Tulsa
Jordan Ford, RB: Ford has been elevated to RB1 at Tulsa and with an increased workload his efficiency hasn’t fallen off. Last season he had 56 carries all year and went for 5.1 yards a pop. Now, in 2023 through two games he has 34 carries and is ripping off 5.2 yards a carry.
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Prediction and Pick
SMU did a pretty good job limiting the Sooners offense last week. The Mustangs held Oklahoma to just 4.9 yards per play and only 176 yards passing. Dillon Gabriel was very efficient and the Sooners covered as a favorite, but they did it more on the back of their defense. That’s a great sign because their defense was a disaster in 2022 despite Brent Venables’ reputation as a defensive coach.
The Sooners forced two turnovers last game and only covered by a half a point, so I’m not too convinced that they’ll cover this big spread. However, Tulsa is 1-7-1 against the spread in its last 9 games. The bet I’m more interested in is the over.
The Washington Huskies might have the second best passing offense in the country behind USC, and they only put up 43 points against Tulsa last week. That’s certainly a lot, and the 53 points scored in that game would be well under the total of 60 in this one, but there’s a reason. Washington has been playing at a slow pace this year. They are 111th in plays per game and only ran 62 in that game. Oklahoma and Tulsa will be getting up and down the field much more.
Oklahoma likes to play at a nearly blistering pace. So far the Sooners are 18th in plays per game at 78.5 which is 16.5 more plays than the Huskies. Tulsa will match them. They ran 72 plays against Washington and gained 318 yards. They are 32nd in plays per game.
The pace of this game will dictate the scoring and in the six matchups between these two teams the over is 4-2.
