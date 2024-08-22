Ole Miss Rebels College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024
By Cody Pestino
In his 5th year serving as head coach, Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss Rebels ready to contend in the SEC. The Rebels are coming off their best season in the Kiffin era and return star quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Kiffin-Dart combination should lead the Rebels to their first playoff birth. The Rebels were ranked 6th in the country in the preseason top 25 AP poll.
Ole Miss Rebels Win Total
OVER 9.5 (-125)
UNDER 9.5 (+105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ole Miss Rebels Offensive Preview
Ole Miss will have another great offense under Kiffin, returning 10 starters from a season ago. In 2023 the Rebels averaged 462 yards and 35.1 points per game and should return to that production again this season.
Dart will be one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks and have a strong command of the offense. Helping out Dart will be his number one target from a season ago Tre Harris who will look to break 1,000 yards receiving after finishing 15 yards short of that mark a season ago.
The Rebels must replace running back Quinshon Judkins who transferred to Ohio State. They will not be able to replicate Judkins' production with just one player but will turn to a committee of Ulysses Bentley IV and Henry Parrish Jr which will still be an effective running back pair.
Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Preview
The Ole Miss defense will be a group that improves and develops throughout the season. The Rebels return ten starters from a season ago but bring in a few transfers to create some competition. Ole Miss will be solid across the board on defense once the transfers gel with the current starters.
The Rebels defensive line will set the tone while the rest of the defense carves out their roles. The defensive line includes Walter Nolan and JJ Pegues at defensive tackle who will fight for All-SEC honors.
Ole Miss Rebels Outlook and Prediction
The Ole Miss win total is set at 9.5 wins with juice to the over giving odds of -125. The Rebels' schedule is one of the easiest in the conference as they avoid playing against Texas, Missouri, and Alabama. The non-conference schedule is also weak which features three teams not in the power 4 conferences. The Rebels will likely be favored in 10, maybe 11 games in 2024. The total sitting at 9.5 wins gives Ole Miss room for error even if they lose their home matchup against Georgia. That should provide bettors with enough confidence to take Ole Miss going over 9.5 wins.
Pick: Ole Miss Rebels OVER 9.5 Wins (-125)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.