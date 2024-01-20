Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 20
By Reed Wallach
Ole Miss has a glowing record under first year head coach Chris Beard, 15-2 on the year, but are off a second SEC loss to LSU as the team remains on the road Saturday against an emerging Final Four contender in Auburn.
Bruce Pearl's Tigers are on a roll, winning all four SEC games by double digits, now up to KenPom's top five, and get a chance to pad its stats against another team with a lofty record. The Tigers have been laying double digits consistently at home, will the team keep its form and do it again?
I'm eyeing the total on Saturday night, find out below which way I'm going.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Auburn is 11-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Ole Miss is 9-8 ATS this season
- Ole Miss has gone OVER in 10 of 17 games
- Ole Miss has gone OVER in three of four games as an underdog this season
Ole Miss vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 20th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss Record: 15-2
- Auburn Record: 15-2
Ole Mis vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Matthew Murrell: The senior guard is the engine behind this Rebels offensive attack, averaging 17 points per game on 48% shooting, but is coming off a poor hsooting game against LSU, hitting only one-of-nine three's. Murrell will be counted on heavily against an elite Auburn defense to find his shooting stroke.
Auburn
Johni Broome: Broome's second season at Auburn has been fantastic, averaging 15 points nad four rebounds with nearly two blocks while shooting 54% from the field. Ole Miss has been vulnerable on the glass in SEC play, dead last in defensive rebounding rate, can Broome have a big game inside?
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Auburn has been a wagon in SEC play, but the team is due to let up some, holding teams to a sub-40% effective field goal percentage through four games. Ole Miss may be the team to get going as the team is tops in turnover percentage on offense during league play. Auburn is incredibly physical and speed teams up, generating the most in SEC games.
Ole Miss wants to play fast, second in average offensive possession length in SEC play and are a capable shooting three, 39% on the year at a healthy rate. Auburn does a good job pressuring the ball, but can also find themselves in foul trouble, bottom 100 in free throw rate allowed.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss' defense is starting to be exposed in SEC play, dead last in defensive rebounding rate and allowing teams to cook on offense, 10th in effective field goal percentage allowed. With Auburn's ability to move the ball, tops in SEC assist rate, I believe the group can unlock the Rebels' defense that seems to be trending downwards.
The pace should be fast with plenty of transition opportunities and free throws. I'll go over on Saturday night.
