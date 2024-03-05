Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, March 5 (Back the Bulldogs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Ole Miss-Georgia.
SEC play has been tough for Ole Miss. The Rebels were 13-0 in non-conference play, but couldn’t keep up that momentum. Ole Miss is 7-9 against league foes this season and have dropped six of its last eight games. Will the Rebels cover as a short underdog Tuesday night in Athens?
Georgia has been even worse in conference play. The Bulldogs have lost 10 of their last 12 games and three straight following Saturday’s 14-point home defeat to Texas A&M. Both teams have struggled in this spot, so who comes out on top? Here’s the betting breakdown of Tuesday’s SEC clash with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 14-15 ATS this season
- Georgia is 14-14-1 ATS this season
- Ole Miss is 5-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Georgia is 6-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-13 in Ole Miss games this season
- The OVER is 13-16 in Georgia games this season
Ole Miss vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Stageman Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss record: 20-9 (7-9 SEC)
- Georgia record: 15-14 (5-11 SEC)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Allen Flanigan: The 6-foot-6 guard is the Rebels’ leading rebounder (6.3 per game) and is second on the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game. Flanigan is trying to bounce back from one of his worst performances (4 points on 2-of-5 shooting) in his second-straight game off the bench.
Georgia
Noah Thomasson: The senior guard leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 12.8 points per game for a Georgia squad that struggles shooting the rock. Thomasson had scored over his scoring average over a four-game stretch until a sub-par night in Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M, when he finished with just 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Flanigan is coming off the bench now as part of an “internal thing” according to Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard. This comes just a week after Flanigan didn’t receive a suspension from the SEC for a flagrant foul in a loss to South Carolina Feb. 24.
It all adds up to turmoil for an Ole Miss team that is running out of gas in the most important month of the season. The Rebels have failed to cover in their last four games as an underdog and rank No. 12 in the SEC in defensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage.
The Ole Miss offense relies heavily on the deep ball. The Rebels are the No. 15 three-point shooting team in the nation and are No. 231 from inside the arc. That matches up well for a Georgia defense that is better on the perimeter.
The Bulldogs’ offense might be abysmal this season, but they’ll have a great opportunity to score points against a sub-par Ole Miss defense and you just can’t trust the Rebels with how they’ve played over the last month. Back the Bulldogs as a small favorite.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.