Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Wildcats bounce back)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Ole Miss-Kentucky.
Kentucky has dropped to No. 22 in the AP Poll after losing four of its last six games following Saturday’s 89-85 loss to Gonzaga.
Kentucky has now lost its last three games at Rupp Arena and will try to stop the bleeding Tuesday against Ole Miss. Kentucky is once again a modest favorite, but can you trust the Wildcats?
Ole Miss ended January on a three-game winning streak, but hit a speed bump with back-to-back losses against ranked teams in Auburn (91-77) and South Carolina (68-65). With a week off, can the Rebels stay inside the number in Lexington?
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s SEC clash with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds, spread and total
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky betting trends
- Ole Miss and Kentucky are 13-10 ATS this season
- Ole Miss is 5-4 ATS as an underdog
- Kentucky is 10-9 ATS as a favorite
- The OVER is 12-11 in Ole Miss games
- The OVER is 18-5 in Kentucky games
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Ole Miss record: 18-5 (5-5 SEC)
- Kentucky record: 16-7 (6-4 SEC)
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky key players to watch
Ole Miss
Allen Flanigan: The 6-foot-6 senior guard is averaging 15.7 points per game and led the way offensively for the Rebels over their two-game losing streak. Against Auburn and South Carolina, Flanigan combined for 46 points on 17-of-30 shooting with 11 rebounds. Flanigan leads Ole Miss in rebounding (6.7 per game) and is one of four double-digit scorers in the Rebels’ lineup.
Kentucky
Rob Dillingham: The standout freshman guard is averaging 15 points per game and shooting 48% from the field. Dillingham had scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games (including a 35-point night against Tennessee) before being held to just a pair of 3-pointers in Saturday’s loss to Gonzaga.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky prediction and pick
Kentucky is trying to fix its home woes after losing its last three games at Rupp Arena and this is the right matchup to do it. Ole Miss is 1-3-1 ATS in five road SEC games and have lost four times.
Kentucky’s been an overs machine (18-5) this season, mostly from its high-powered offense that is ranked No. 5 overall in KenPom and is the No. 1 3-point shooting team in the nation.
The Wildcats also carry top-10 rankings in effective field goal percentage and turnover percentage. They’ll face an Ole Miss defense that is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams (No. 353) in the nation and middle-of-the-road in nearly all other categories.
Ole Miss can light it up on the offensive end, too. The Rebels are the No. 10 three-point shooting team in KenPom but struggles to shoot from inside the arc (No. 210). It’s hard to get past Ole Miss and its struggles on the road and against ranked opponents (1-3 ATS).
This is a great spot to take Kentucky at a discount to get right at home.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.