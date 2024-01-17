Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 17
By Reed Wallach
Ole Miss has flown under the radar in the first year of Chris Beard's tenure, jumping out to a 15-1 record.
Who can win this measuring stick game for both schools? Let's break it down with our full betting preview:
Ole Miss vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total
LSU vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 9-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- LSU is 6-10 ATS this season
- LSU is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games this season
- Ole Miss is 8-2 in its last 10 games
Ole Miss vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 17th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss Record: 15-1
- LSU Record: 10-6
Ole Miss vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Matthew Murrell: The Ole Miss guard is averaging a career high 17 points per game while scorching hot from three, hitting on 40% of his perimeter tries. He has been the catalyst to the Rebels' season long heater from beyond the arc as the team is top 10 in three-point percentage nationally.
LSU
Jalen Cook: The Tulane transfer didn't debut until December 16th against Texas and he's still trying to get acquianted in LSU's offense, shooting a career worst 31% from beyond the arc and posting a near even assist-turnvoer ratio. However, the ceiling is high for Cook, who averaged 18 points or more in two years with Tulane, can he get on track at home?
Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Chris Beard's Rebels enter 15-1 on the backs of incredible three-point shooting (40%, sixth best in the country), but the team remains just 70th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency metric. Most of that revolves around the team beating only two teams inside the top 50, both of which came at home, and favorable shooting variance on both sides of the ball.
The Rebels are due to come back down to Earth, allowing .07 points per possession less than expected through 16 games, and LSU might be the team to hand it to them with the team's ability to control the game on the interior and Ole Miss' looming three-point regression on both sides of the ball.
Ole Miss has been crushed on the glass all season, 337th in defensive rebounding rate, and now faces an LSU team that is 136th in offensive rebounding rate and has several capable big men like seven-footer Will Baker generating second chances.
Further, the visitors are due a four percent drop in three-point shooting and a four percent rise in opponent three-point shooting, per ShotQuality.
LSU has been able to create enough offenses against compact SEC defenses like Texas A&M already this season, winning as double-digit underdogs, that I believe the team can solve Beard's no-middle defense and win on the margins to cover and hand Ole Miss a rare, but justified loss.
