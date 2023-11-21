Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
Our Egg Bowl betting preview!
By Reed Wallach
The annual Thanksgiving evening is upon us, The Egg Bowl!
Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet once again, this time in Starkville, Mississippi after the Bulldogs knocked off the Rebels in last year's season finale. This heated rivalry has been led by Ole Miss over the years, 64-46-6 in favor of the Rebs. What about this year?
Mississippi State already fired first-year head coach Zach Arnett and has dealt with a tough season, but can still make a bowl with a shocking win against its rival. Meanwhile, Ole Miss won't be playing in the SEC title game, but a 10-win season is on the table for Lane Kiffin's bunch, can it win on the road and get to double-digit victories?
Here's our best bets:
Don't miss our deep dive on Michigan vs. Ohio State!
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread and Total
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Mississippi State is 3-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Mississippi State is 1-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- Ole Miss is 6-4-1 ATS this season
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 23rd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: David Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Ole Miss Record: 9-2
- Mississippi State Record: 5-6
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Dart has committed to return to Ole Miss next season, and he'll ride in after a monster season. He has passed for 2,889 yards with 26 total touchdowns and five interceptions on the year. Despite injuries around him, Dart has been excellent, 12th in yards per play while averaging nearly 10 yards per pass (fourth in the country).
Mississippi State
Will Rogers: The veteran quarterback returns from an injury last week, giving the Bulldogs a legitimate option at quarterback, but the team still struggled through the air, completing less than 50% of his passes with only 144 passes. The Miss. State offense has been a disaster all season, and even the return of Rogers may not save them.
Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the link below and get your first bet matched up to $1,000!
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
The Egg Bowl always brings out some chaotic moments that can't be quantified sometimes, but I am confident that Ole Miss is significantly better than Mississippi State. While I believe the team has an overrated defense it can't be exploited by a dismal Mississippi State offense.
The Bulldogs offense is 87th in yards per play and is 117th in success rate. The team has struggled to convert scoring chances, with a meager 50% red zone touchdown percentage. Ole Miss can get pressure at a high clip, top 10 in success ate, and should be able to keep a lid on the Miss. State offense.
On the other side of the ball, Mississippi State fired its head coach and former defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett, after a poor year on that side of the ball, outside the top 100 in points per drive allowed and 94th in success rate.
Dart has this offense operating at a high level, averaging nearly three points per drive, and I think he leads the Rebels to a blowout victory against a listless Miss. State defense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!