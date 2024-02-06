Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Lay it with the Gamecocks)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Ole Miss-South Carolina.
Ole Miss had its three-game winning streak snapped over the weekend after a 91-77 loss to Auburn. The Rebels now have to go on the road to face a surging South Carolina squad on Tuesday. Can Ole Miss hang within the number or pull off an upset in Columbia?
South Carolina has aspirations for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017 and the first in the Lamont Paris era. South Carolina was picked to finish last in the SEC Preseason Poll and have now won five in a row after outright road wins as underdogs against Tennessee and Georgia.
Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s SEC clash with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina odds, spread and total
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina betting trends
- Ole Miss is 12-10 ATS this season
- South Carolina is 17-5 ATS this season
- Ole Miss is 4-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- South Carolina is 8-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-10 in Ole Miss games this season
- The OVER is 9-12-1 in South Carolina games this season
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- How to watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss record: 18-4 (5-4 SEC)
- South Carolina record: 19-3 (7-2 SEC)
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina key players to watch
Ole Miss
Allen Flanigan: The 6-foot-6 senior is part of an elite backcourt for the Rebels and is averaging 15.3 points per game this season. He’s also the team’s leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 boards per game, to go with 3 assists. Flanigan bounced back from a poor offensive performance against Mississippi State Jan. 30 with 20 points and 5 rebounds in Ole Miss’ 91-77 loss to Auburn Feb. 3.
South Carolina
Ta’lon Cooper: The 6-foot-4 senior guard is a double-digit scorer (10.3 points per game) in his first season with the Gamecocks since transferring from Minnesota. Cooper came up big in South Carolina’s upset of No. 5 Tennessee as 14.5-point favorites Jan. 30, scoring a team-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and grabbing five rebounds. He had 10 points and dished out a season-high 8 assists in Saturday’s road win over Georgia.
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina prediction and pick
Should you get out of the way of South Carolina, which is the No. 1 ATS team in the SEC (17-5 overall) and No. 3 in all of college basketball?
South Carolina opens as a modest favorite against Ole Miss and the Gamecocks have been great laying points, too, going 8-4 ATS. South Carolina’s offense has a great matchup against an Ole Miss defense that ranks No. 142 in KenPom in efficiency.
The biggest advantage for South Carolina comes on the glass. South Carolina is the No. 1 rebounding team (32.1 per game) in the SEC and they’ll go up against an Ole Miss defense that is one of the worst in the country in rebounding (No. 351). South Carolina’s defense stymied Tennessee and Georgia last week and now will face a good Ole Miss offense that is No. 31 in the nation overall and No. 12 from the perimeter.
South Carolina’s defense (No. 41 overall) is No. 92 in defending 3-pointers and No. 20 in the country against shots from inside the arc. The Rebels’ offense is No. 220 from 2-point range as they rely heavily on shots from downtown.
It’s hard to get over Ole Miss’ struggles on the road this season. The Rebels started 13-0 before the calendar flipped to 2024 and conference play began. In four road conference contests, Ole Miss is 1-3 straight up and ATS and have been outscored by 15.2 points per game. Lay the points with South Carolina.
Pick: South Carolina -3.5
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.