Opening NFL Odds for Christmas Day Games in 2024 Season
Christmas Day historically belonged to the NBA, but now the NFL has come in and claimed the day for themselves. They'll keep that going this season with another two games set to take place on the national holiday.
The NFL released their full schedule last week, including the games that will take place on key holidays. Let's look at this year's Christmas Day matchups and the opening odds for each of them.
The odds listed in this article are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total for Christmas Day
Spread:
- Chiefs -4 (-115)
- Steelers +4 (-105)
Total: 42.5 (Over -108/Under -1120)
All four teams who are set to play on Christmas Day will play the Saturday prior, meaning they'll have just three days off in between games with Christmas falling on a Wednesday. That's going to set up an interesting dynamic for both holiday matchups, the first of which will be a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Russell Wilson is expected to be the starter at the beginning of the season, but it'll be interesting if he's still in that role by the time these two teams meet or if Justin Fields will take over the starting gig. Regardless, we can expect the Chiefs to give them plenty of trouble in this game.
Kansas City has a knack for playing its best football in the final stretch of the season, which could spell trouble for Pittsburgh.
Ravens vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total for Christmas Day
Spread:
- Ravens -1.5 (-110)
- Texans +1.5 (-110)
Total: 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The second of two Christmas Day games is a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. The Texans trounced the Browns in the Wild Card Round, but the No. 1 seed Ravens proved too much for them a week later, running away with the 34-10 win.
The young Texans will have another year of development and improvement under their belt. Will they be able to step up and match the Ravens in the rematch? Will Baltimore be able to repeat last season's regular season success? This game is bound to answer plenty of questions about the AFC playoff picture.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.