Opening NFL Odds for Every Monday Night Football Game in 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
With the release of the 2024 NFL Schedule its time for us sports bettors to begin fixating on the upcoming season, and that’s become even easier with odds released for every game over at DraftKings Sportsbook.
As is custom, each NFL week ends on Monday with Monday Night Football (sometimes two games!), and below you’ll find odds for each MNF game this season.
Jets vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total Week 1
Spread:
- Jets: +5.5 (-105)
- 49ers: -5.5 (-115)
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aaron Rodgers will look to play his first full game as Jets quarterback in San Francisco against the reigning NFC Champion 49ers.
Falcons vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total Week 2
Spread:
- Falcons: +3.5 (-115)
- Eagles: -3.5 (-105)
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia will look to get off to a hot start this season with Saquon Barkley in the backfield after making a splash in free agency where Atlanta will hope Kirk Cousins will be ready and able to lead the Falcons to a strong season in a relatively open NFC. This will be an early measuring stick matchup for each side with oddsmakers shading towards Philadelphia.
Jaguars vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total Week 3
Spread:
- Jaguars: +4.5 (-110)
- Bills: -4.5 (-110)
Total: 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
How will the Bills offense look without Stefon Diggs, we get an early look on Monday Night Football against the Jaguars, who are trying to make the postseason for the second time in three seasons.
This game is one of two games on MNF in Week 3.
Commanders vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total Week 3
Spread:
- Commanders: +7 (-105)
- Bengals: -7 (-115)
Total: 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
The other game on MNF this week is a pair of Heisman Trophy winners from LSU meeting in Cincinnati when Jayden Daniels and the Commanders hit the road to face the Bengals with a now healthy Joe Burrow.
Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total Week 4
Spread:
- Titans: +6.5 (-110)
- Dolphins: -6.5 (-110)
Total: 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
In a rematch from Week 15 last season that saw the Titans rally to win in the final seconds, the Dolphins will look to bolster its standing in the AFC against a rebuilding Titans team.
Seahawks vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total Week 4
Spread:
- Seahawks: +6 (-110)
- Lions: -6 (-110)
Total: 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Lions enter as substantial favorites against the Seahawks, who will look to return to the postseason after narrowly missing it in 2023.
Saints vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total Week 5
Spread:
- Saints: +8 (-110)
- Chiefs: -8 (-110)
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The two-time defending Super Bowl champs are expected to be massive favorites against nFC South contenders Saints.
Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total Week 6
Spread:
- Bills: +1 (-110)
- Jets: -1 (-110)
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
A massive measuring stick meeting between two AFC East contenders, and oddsmakers have opened this game as a near pick ‘em.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total Week 7
Spread:
- Ravens: -5 (-112)
- Buccaneers: +5 (-108)
Total: 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore, who had the best record in the NFL last season, makes its Monday Night Football debut as road favorites against the Bucs.
Chargers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total Week 7
Spread:
- Chargers: +1 (-110)
- Cardinals: -1 (-110)
Total: 45 (Over -110/Under -110)
Two teams hoping to be ahead of schedule in terms of rebuilds meet as a second of two games on MNF.
Giants vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total Week 8
Spread:
- Giants: +4 (-110)
- Steelers: -4 (-110)
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Giants travel to Pittsburgh, who will have its quarterback situation figured out by now, which is between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at the moment. Either way, oddsmakers are siding with the Steelers in this MNF meeting in the opening odds.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total Week 9
Spread:
- Buccaneers: +7 (+100)
- Chiefs: -7 (-120)
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
In another Chiefs vs. NFC South meeting, Kansas City is favored by a touchdown yet again.
Dolphins vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total Week 10
Spread:
- Dolphins: +1 (-110)
- Rams: -1 (-110)
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Two high octane offenses meet with a modest total and a near pick ‘em spread when the Dolphins travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.
Texans vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total Week 11
Spread:
- Texans: +3 (-110)
- Cowboys: -3 (-110)
Total: 49 (Over -108/Under -112)
C.J. Stroud plays in his first MNF game of the year in Week 11, and it’s sure to have postseason implications with the Cowboys sitting as field goal home favorites in this in-state matchup.
Ravens vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total Week 12
Spread:
- Ravens: -2.5 (-112)
- Chargers: +2.5 (-108)
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
John Harbaugh and the Ravens head to LA to face brother Jim Harbaugh and his Chargers, entering as road favorites.
Browns vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total Week 13
Spread:
- Browns: -3.5 (-110)
- Broncos: +3.5 (-110)
Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Will this be Bo Nix under center for the Broncos? Oddsmakers aren’t looking favorable on Denver’s quarterback situation, making the Browns considerable road favorites.
Bengals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total Week 14
Spread:
- Bengals: +1 (-110)
- Cowboys: -1 (-110)
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Two teams with Super Bowl aspirations meet in Dallas with oddsmakers not taking much of a stand, lining this game near a pick ‘em.
Bears vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total Week 15
Spread:
- Bears: -1 (-105)
- Vikings: +1 (-115)
Total: 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
Caleb Williams makes his MNF debut as a small road favorite in Minnesota for an NFC North showdown.
Falcons vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total Week 15
Spread:
- Falcons: -1 (-110)
- Raiders: +1 (-110)
Total: 45 (Over -108/Under -112)
Atlanta has lofty goals this season, will this game have NFC South implications, road favorites in Las Vegas against the Raiders?
Saints vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total Week 16
Spread:
- Saints: +5 (-110)
- Packers: -5 (-110)
Total: 45 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay took a big step forward, and oddsmakers have a lofty rating on Jordan Love and co., lining the team as five point home favorites against the Saints.
Lions vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total Week 17
Spread:
- Lions: +4.5 (-110)
- 49ers: -4.5 (-110)
Total: 49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The final announced MNF matchup of the season is a rematch from the NFC Championship game with the Niners laying a modest price against the Lions, which is noticeably shorter than last season.
In the conference title game, the Niners closed seven-and-a-half point favorites, but this one is just four-and-a-half in the early betting market.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.