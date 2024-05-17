Opening NFL Odds for Every Sunday Night Football Game in 2024 Season
The full NFL schedule has been released for the 2024 regular season so it's time to dive into some specific matchups.
Sunday Night Football always boasts some of the best games of the season and the upcoming slate promises to hold true to that notion. In this article, we're going to take a look at the opening odds for every single Sunday Night Football game scheduled for the 2024 season.
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Rams vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total Week 1
Spread:
- Rams +3 (-105)
- Lions -3 (-115)
Total: 51 (Over -110/Under -110)
The first Sunday Night Football game of the season will be a rematch of the NFC Wild Card game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. Matt Stafford will head back to Detroit once again in hopes of getting revenge for last year's playoff loss.
Bears vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total Week 2
Spread:
- Bears +3 (+100)
- Texans -3 (-120)
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
The 2023 No. 2 pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud, will take on the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, in the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football when the Chicago Bears take on the Houston Texans.
Chiefs vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total Week 3
Spread:
- Chiefs -3 (-110)
- Falcons +3 (-110)
Total: 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs will play on prime time in three of the first five weeks of the season. Kansas City is 7-3 all-time against Atlanta.
Bills vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total Week 4
Spread:
- Bills +3 (-110)
- Ravens -3 (-110)
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are set to face off in the Week 4 edition of Sunday Night Football. The two teams avoided each other in 2023. The Bills have won the last two meetings between these teams with the most recent being a 23-20 win in 2022.
Cowboys vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total Week 5
Spread:
- Cowboys -1.5 (-112)
- Steelers1.5 (-108)
Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
This classic matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers is destined for Sunday Night Football. The Steelers will hope to exceed expectations once again and make a run at the playoffs in 2024. A win against the Cowboys in this interconference showdown would go a long way in doing exactly that.
Bengals vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total Week 6
Spread:
- Bengals -4.5 (-110)
- Giants +4.5 (-110)
Total: 45 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 in a game between two playoff teams from 2022 who failed to live up to expectations in 2023. We'll see if either one of them can get back on track in 2024.
Jets vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total Week 7
Spread:
- Jets -1 (-110)
- Steelers +1 (-110)
Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. This will be the first of two Sunday Night Football games for the Jets in 2024.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total Week 8
Spread:
- Cowboys +5.5 (-110)
- 49ers -5.5 (-110)
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Cowboys and 49ers finished with the two best records in the NFC last season but didn't meet in the playoffs after Dallas was upset by the Packers in the opening round. They may once again be the top two teams in the conference when they meet in prime time in Week 8.
Jaguars vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total Week 9
Spread:
- Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
- Eagles -3.5 (-105)
Total: 47 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Week 9 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature two teams who imploded down the stretch of the 2023 season. Both teams gave up the division lead in the final week after having a firm grasp on them halfway through the season.
Lions vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total Week 10
Spread:
- Lions +1 (-112)
- Texans -1 (-108)
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans will face off in a game between two of the most exciting offenses from last season. I'm surprised the total is set in the 40s considering this game has the potential to be an offensive shootout.
Colts vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total Week 11
Spread:
- Colts +4 (-110)
- Jets -4 (-110)
Total: 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Colts' season is going to rely on Anthony Richardson being able to return from injury and be the quarterback he looked like he was in his first few starts in his rookie season. He'll face another quarterback who will be hoping to bounce back from an injury in Aaron Rodgers.
Eagles vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total Week 12
Spread:
- Eagles +0.5 (-110)
- Rams -0.5 (-110)
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
If things go as well as both teams hope they will in the 2024 season, this Week 12 showdown on Sunday night between the Eagles and Rams will have playoff implications entering the final stretch of the regular season.
49ers vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total Week 13
Spread:
- 49ers -2 (-110)
- Bills +2 (-110)
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
The last time these two teams played was on December 7 2020 when the Bills secured the 34-24 victory behind behind 375 passing yards from Josh Allen. Will he have another similar performance against the best team in the NFC this time around?
Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total Week 14
Spread:
- Chargers +6.5 (-110)
- Chiefs -6.5 (-110)
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Chiefs have won fie-straight games against the Chargers and now we'll get another edition of Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes in the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football. Is there any chance the Chiefs can lock up the AFC West with a victory in this game?
Packers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total Week 15
Spread:
- Packers -1 (-110)
- Seahawks +1 (-110)
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Packers are going to be thick in the race for the playoffs when Jordan Love and company head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total Week 16
Spread:
- Buccaneers +4.5 (-110)
- Cowboys -4.5 (-110)
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There's a very real chance both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will be battling atop their respective divisions when they meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.
Dolphins vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total Week 17
Spread:
- Dolphins +2 (-110)
- Browns -2 (-110)
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
One of the most explosive offenses in the NFL the Dolphins will hit the road to take on one of the best defenses in the league in the Browns in the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football.
The Week 18 edition of Sunday Night Football is yet to be determined.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.