Opening NFL Odds for Every Thursday Night Football Game in 2024 Season
The full NFL Schedule has been released for the 2024 season and there are plenty of angles to look at.
One of those angles is Thursday Night Football. The first game of each week is always a big one and there are plenty of great matchups on Thursday night, all of which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video for the third straight season.
Not only do we have the matchups for each game, but we have the odds for all of them as well. Let's dive into them.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 2
Spread:
- Bills: +1 (-110)
- Dolphins: -1 (-110)
Total: 51 (Over -110/Under -110)
The first Thursday game of the season is the opening kickoff, but the first official Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime game will be in Week 2 when the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown. The Dolphins will look to start strong to bounce back from the late-season implosion that cost them the division title in 2023.
Patriots vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 3
Spread:
- Patriots +7.5 (-110)
- Jets -7.5 (-110)
Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
For the second straight week, an all-AFC East showdown will take center stage on Thursday Night Football. Will Aaron Rodgers and the Jets live up to expectations? Will the New England Patriots manage to stay out of the basement of the NFL standings?
Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 4
Spread:
- Cowboys -4 (-110)
- Giants +4 (-110)
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants played in what turned out to be a blowout in favor of the Cowboys in the first edition of Sunday Night Football last season. This year, they'll face each other for the first time on Thursday Night Football of Week 4.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 5
Spread:
- Buccaneers +3 (-105)
- Falcons -3 (-115)
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
After not playing in a single prime time game last season, the Falcons will play in their third (of four) in the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football when they take on the defending NFC South champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will hope to be off to a strong start with Kirk Cousins at quarterback.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 6
Spread:
- 49ers -5 (-110)
- Seahawks +5 (-110)
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The San Francisco 49ers are the heavy favorites to be the best team in the NFC once again while the Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era with Mike MacDonald as their head coach.
Broncos vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 7
Spread:
- Broncos +3.5 (-110)
- Saints -3.5 (-110)
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The first non-divisional game of the Thursday Night Football schedule will pit Sean Payton up against his former team, the New Orleans Saints. We'll see if the Broncos' new quarterback, Bo Nix, can step up for his coach in the first prime time game of his career.
Vikings vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 8
Spread:
- Vikings +3.5 (-112)
- Rams -3.5 (-108)
Total: 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Minnesota Vikings have entered a sort of a rebuild after moving on from Kirk Cousins and this could be a pivotal game for the NFC Wild Card race. It'll be fascinating to see where the Rams sit at this point of the season.
Texans vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 9
Spread:
- Texans +3 (-120)
- Jets (+100)
Total: 45 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Houston Texans promise to be one of the most exciting teams in the NFL this season and if all goes well, we'll get to see one of the best young quarterbacks in CJ Stroud take on one of the best quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers.
Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 10
Spread:
- Bengals +3 (-110)
- Ravens -3 (-110)
Total: 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
Strap in for a classic AFC North showdown between Joe Burrow and the Bengals and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. This game could have massive ramifications in the race for the divisional title.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 11
Spread:
- Commanders +6.5 (-110)
- Eagles -6.5 (-110)
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
We'll get a look at the Commanders' top draft pick, Jayden Daniels, in this Thursday Night Football clash against their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. We'll have a good idea by this game what version of the Eagles we'll see in 2024.
Steelers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 12
Spread:
- Steelers +3 (-120)
- Browns -3 (+100)
Total:
- 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Browns' defense in 2023 was the best in the league when playing at home but one of the worst in the league when playing on the road. We'll see if that trend continues in 2024 and if it does, the Browns will be thankful they're at home in this Thursday Night Football showdown.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 13*
*Black Friday game
Spread:
- Raiders +7 (+100)
- Chiefs -7 (-120)
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thanksgiving Day games will take up Thursday's schedule in Week 13 so the "Thursday Night Football" game is scheduled for Black Friday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown.
Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 14
Spread:
- Packers +2.5 (+105)
- Lions -2.5 (-125)
Total: 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
This game has a very real chance of playing a huge role in the race for the NFC North crown. The Detroit Lions won it last year, but the Packers were hot at the end of the season and are expected to take a step forward in 2024.
Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 15
Spread:
- Rams +6.5 (-112)
- 49ers -6.5 (-108)
Total:
- 47 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Rams and the 49ers will each play on Thursday Night Football for the second time this season when they meet in Week 15. It's a bit of a longshot, but there's a chance this game will play a role in how the NFC West shakes out. Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan will always be exciting.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 16
Spread:
- Browns +3.5 (-112)
- Bengals -3.5 (-108)
Total:
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Browns and Bengals will face off in an AFC North showdown in Week 16. It will be the third all-AFC North game on Thursday Night Football this season.
Seahawks vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total for Week 17
Spread:
- Seahawks +3.5 (-112)
- Bears -3.5 (-108)
Total:
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, will make his Thursday Night Football debut in Week 17, which will also be the last edition of the game for the 2024 regular season. The Bears could be on the cusp of a playoff berth when this game kicks off.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.