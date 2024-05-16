Opening NFL Odds for Thanksgiving Day Games in 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
The full NFL schedule was released on Wednesday evening, and now us sports bettors can prepare for the entire 272 serving of pro football games this fall.
One of the marquee days on the NFL calendar is Thanksgiving with a triple-header of games. DraftKings Sportsbook have dropped odds on EVERY game on the NFL slate this season, but below you’ll find who is playing on Thanksgiving and the opening odds for those.
NFL Thanksgiving Schedule
- Bears vs. Lions – 12:30 PM EST
- Giants vs. Cowboys – 4:30 PM EST
- Dolphins vs. Packers - 8:00 PM EST
Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Bears: +3.5 (-110)
- Lions: -3.5 (-110)
Total: 50 (Over -108/Under -112)
2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will get his first Turkey Day matchup in Detroit to kick off the triple header against the 2023 NFC North champion Detroit Lions in a game that could have a massive divisional impact with it being so late in the season.
The early odds indicate that the Bears are seen as contenders in the division this season with Williams providing instant credibility.
Giants vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Giants: +8 (-110)
- Cowboys: -8 (-110)
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Giants and Cowboys meet for the second Thanksgiving in three years in Dallas with New York hopefully in the playoff picture at this point in the season.
Oddsmakers aren’t giving Big Blue much of a chance in this one after the team was boat raced by the Cowboys in the two meetings last season, losing by a combined score of 89-17
Dolphins vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Dolphins: +3 (-110)
- Packers: -3 (-110)
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Two high octane offenses meet at Lambeau Field to close out Thanksgiving.
Jordan Love has the Packers ahead of schedule, winning a Wild Card game against the Cowboys in his first season under center while the Dolphins are hopeful that Tua Tagovailoa can take the next step with Miami.
This could be an impactful matchup for both teams in hopes of making deep postseason runs, and oddsmakers have the two teams rated close to equal.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.