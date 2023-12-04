Opening Odds for Every College Football Bowl Game
Opening odds for every bowl game in 2023 bowl season, from the Myrtle Beach Bowl to the Rose Bowl!
By Reed Wallach
Bettors rejoice, it's bowl season!
The college football postseason event that features 43 games starting on Dec. 16 and concludes with the National Championship on Jan. 8. Of course, there are odds for every game and a ton of interest in these matchups, so we got you covered with the opening odds for every matchup.
From Georgia Southern vs. Ohio n the Myrtle Beach Bowl to Liberty vs. Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, we'll have you covered with bowl coverage here, as well as the odds below.
Make sure to keep an odds on these developing situations with the emergence of the transfer portal and NFL Draft leading to more opt outs in an exhibition. Motivation is key to look at when betting these games.
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds for Myrtle Beach Bowl
Howard vs. Florida A&M Odds for Celebration Bowl
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds for New Orleans Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State Odds for Cure Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Odds for New Mexico Bowl
UCLA vs. Boise State Odds for LA Bowl
California vs. Texas Tech Odds for Independence Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Odds for Toastery Bowl
UTSA vs. Marshall Odds for Frisco Bowl
South Florida vs. Syracuse Odds for Boca Raton Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. UCF Odds for Gasparilla Bowl
Troy vs. Duke Odds for Birmingham Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds for Camellia Bowl
James Madison vs. Air Force Odds for Armed Forces Bowl
Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds for Potato Bowl
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Odds for Ventures Bowl
Utah vs. Northwestern Odds for Las Vegas Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Odds for Hawai'i Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Odds for Quick Lane Bowl
Texas State vs. Rice Odds for First Responder Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV Odds for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds for Military Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia Tech Odds for Duke's Mayo Bowl
Louisville vs. USC Odds for Holiday Bowl
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds for Texas Bowl
SMU vs. Boston College Odds for Fenway Bowl
Rutgers vs. Miami Odds for Pinstripe Bowl
North Carolina State vs. Kansas State Odds for Pop-Tarts Bowl
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds for Alamo Bowl
Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds for Gator Bowl
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Odds for Sun Bowl
Memphis vs. Iowa State Odds for Liberty Bowl
Auburn vs. Maryland Odds for Music City Bowl
Toledo vs. Wyoming Odds for Arizona Bowl
Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds for Cotton Bowl
Wisconsin vs. LSU Odds for Reliaquest Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Penn State Odds for Peach Bowl
Georgia vs. Florida State Odds for Orange Bowl
Liberty vs. Oregon Odds for Fiesta Bowl
Iowa vs. Tennessee Odds for Citrus Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan Odds for Rose Bowl
Texas vs. Washington Odds for Sugar Bowl
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.