Betsided

Opening Odds for Every College Football Bowl Game

Opening odds for every bowl game in 2023 bowl season, from the Myrtle Beach Bowl to the Rose Bowl!

By Reed Wallach

Nov 25, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes
Nov 25, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

Bettors rejoice, it's bowl season!

The college football postseason event that features 43 games starting on Dec. 16 and concludes with the National Championship on Jan. 8. Of course, there are odds for every game and a ton of interest in these matchups, so we got you covered with the opening odds for every matchup.

From Georgia Southern vs. Ohio n the Myrtle Beach Bowl to Liberty vs. Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, we'll have you covered with bowl coverage here, as well as the odds below.

Make sure to keep an odds on these developing situations with the emergence of the transfer portal and NFL Draft leading to more opt outs in an exhibition. Motivation is key to look at when betting these games.

You should open an account with BET365 to boost your new account! If you sign up with the link below and bet just $1 you will get $365 in bonus bets INSTANTLY!

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds for Myrtle Beach Bowl

Howard vs. Florida A&M Odds for Celebration Bowl

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds for New Orleans Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State Odds for Cure Bowl

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Odds for New Mexico Bowl

UCLA vs. Boise State Odds for LA Bowl

California vs. Texas Tech Odds for Independence Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Odds for Toastery Bowl

UTSA vs. Marshall Odds for Frisco Bowl

South Florida vs. Syracuse Odds for Boca Raton Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Odds for Gasparilla Bowl

Troy vs. Duke Odds for Birmingham Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds for Camellia Bowl

James Madison vs. Air Force Odds for Armed Forces Bowl

Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds for Potato Bowl

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Odds for Ventures Bowl

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds for Las Vegas Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Odds for Hawai'i Bowl

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Odds for Quick Lane Bowl

Texas State vs. Rice Odds for First Responder Bowl

Kansas vs. UNLV Odds for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds for Military Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Tech Odds for Duke's Mayo Bowl

Louisville vs. USC Odds for Holiday Bowl

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds for Texas Bowl

SMU vs. Boston College Odds for Fenway Bowl

Rutgers vs. Miami Odds for Pinstripe Bowl

North Carolina State vs. Kansas State Odds for Pop-Tarts Bowl

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds for Alamo Bowl

Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds for Gator Bowl

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Odds for Sun Bowl

Memphis vs. Iowa State Odds for Liberty Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland Odds for Music City Bowl

Toledo vs. Wyoming Odds for Arizona Bowl

Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds for Cotton Bowl

Wisconsin vs. LSU Odds for Reliaquest Bowl

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Odds for Peach Bowl

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds for Orange Bowl

Liberty vs. Oregon Odds for Fiesta Bowl

Iowa vs. Tennessee Odds for Citrus Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan Odds for Rose Bowl

Texas vs. Washington Odds for Sugar Bowl

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/NCAAF Odds