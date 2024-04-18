Opening Odds to Win NBA Finals MVP for Every Playoff Player
Breaking down the opening odds to win the NBA Finals MVP award ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 20, and DraftKings Sportsbook is already giving bettors a chance to wager on the NBA Finals MVP award.
While taking an NBA Finals MVP wager early can be risky (you'll need your player to reach the title), it also can give much more favorable odds on the favorites than you'll get once the Finals start.
For example, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is the current favorite at +240 odds, but he'd likely be heavily favored to win at minus odds if the C's do reach the NBA Finals.
After Tatum, one of his teammates finds their way into the top three, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander round out the early top five.
Who should bettors consider in this market?
First, let's dive into the latest odds from DraftKings:
Opening Odds to Win NBA Finals MVP
Jayson Tatum Opens as Favorite to Win NBA Finals MVP
It's no surprise that Jayson Tatum is the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award, as Boston was the best team in the NBA all regular season and the current favorite to win the NBA Finals.
Tatum is likely going to end up as a First Team All-NBA selection this season, and it makes sense that he's ahead of the rest of his teammates on this list after leading Boston in scoring during the regular season.
Is there a scenario where another Boston player wins this award? Of course. However, if you're going to bet on the market this early, this is by far the best price that Tatum will be at. Players like Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday will all likely still have favorable odds if Boston does make the Finals.
A play on Tatum right now to win NBA Finals MVP actually has more value than taking Boston to win the Finals at less than +200 odds.
Nikola Jokic May Be Best Value to Win NBA Finals MVP
The reigning NBA Finals MVP is in a similar boat to Tatum, as the Denver Nuggets are massive favorites to win the Western Conference.
Jokic is likely going to win his third league MVP this season, and he is the clear-cut favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP for Denver. The next closest Nugget after Jokic in the odds is Jamal Murray at +2800.
Denver has a tough first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it swept L.A. in the regular season and the playoffs in 2023. Given Jokic's impact on the offensive end as a scorer and passer, he's going to be the choice to win NBA Finals MVP if Denver goes back-to-back.
This could be a better bet -- similar to the thinking with Tatum -- than simply taking Denver to win the Finals.
Joel Embiid NBA Finals MVP Odds Are Intriguing
The Philadelphia 76ers earned the No. 7 seed in the East on Wednesday night, and oddsmakers immediately made them favorites in the first round against the New York Knicks.
Not only that, but the Sixers are No. 2 in the odds to win the Eastern Conference behind Boston. So, why is Embiid sitting at +1900 to win NBA Finals MVP, well behind Giannis Antetokounmpo?
If you trust Vegas' assessment of the Sixers, Embiid is a solid play at this number, especially since the Sixers have been directly impacted by his presence all season. Philly is a shocking 32-8 (counting the play-in tournament win) when the reigning league MVP suits up in the 2023-24 campaign.
