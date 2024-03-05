Opening Odds to Win NFL Coach of the Year in 2024 Season
Breaking down the opening odds for every NFL head coach to win Coach of the Year in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL coaching carousel has come to a close this offseason, and that means the Coach of the Year market is now available to bet on.
While betting on Coach of the Year is a tough market to predict, especially this far from the start of the season, the odds are pretty favorable with the favorite -- new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh -- clocking in at +800 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns earned the Coach of the Year honors last season -- his second award in four seasons -- after guiding the Browns to the playoffs despite the team losing Deshaun Watson for the season.
Many times, Coach of the Year will go to someone like Stefanski who outperforms expectations, but it could also go to a coach with higher expectations who still leads his team to a ton of success (like when Mike Vrabel led the Tennessee Titans to the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021).
This season, oddsmakers are pinning two new head coaches, Harbaugh and the Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris, as the favorites in this market. Can they turn around two franchises that missed the postseason in 2023?
Here's a look at the full odds for Coach of the Year in 2024:
NFL Coach of the Year Odds for Every Head Coach
- Jim Harbaugh (+800)
- Raheem Morris (+1200)
- Jonathan Gannon (+1400)
- Sean Payton (+1600)
- Shane Steichen (+1600)
- Brian Callahan (+1600)
- Dave Canales (+1600)
- Matt Lafleur (+1600)
- Mike Macdonald (+1600)
- Antonio Pierce (+2000)
- Jerod Mayo (+2000)
- Dan Quinn (+2000)
- Matt Eberflus (+2000)
- DeMeco Ryans (+2500)
- Mike McDaniel (+2500)
- Kevin O’Connell (+2500)
- Robert Saleh (+2500)
- Mike Tomlin (+2500)
- Sean McVay (+3000)
- Doug Pederson (+3000)
- Brian Daboll (+3000)
- Sean McDermott (+4000)
- Kyle Shanahan (+4000)
- Nick Sirianni (+4000)
- Dan Campbell (+4000)
- Todd Bowles (+4000)
- Zac Taylor (+4000)
- Dennis Allen (+5000)
- Kevin Stefanski (+5000)
- Mike McCarthy (+5000)
- John Harbaugh (+6000)
- Andy Reid (+6000)
