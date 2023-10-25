Opening World Series Odds (Rangers Tabbed as Sizable Favorite Over Diamondbacks)
The Texas Rangers have opened up as the favorites to win the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks..
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 World Series features a pair of wild card teams, as the Arizona Diamondbacks upset the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS on Tuesday night to earn their spot in the World Series.
A young team, Arizona came out of nowhere this season to not only make the playoffs but knock off the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Phillies on its way to a World Series appearance.
It's the franchise's first World Series appearance since it beat the New York Yankees in 2021, and the team's first playoff appearance since 2017.
Texas pulled off an impressive run of its own, knocking off the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, and Houston Astros to make the World Series for the first time since 2011. The team hadn't been in the playoffs since 2016.
The Rangers also won a Game 7 in the ALCS to advance to the World Series, but oddsmakers view them a little better than this young D-Backs squad. Texas has opened up as a favorite in the World Series odds.
The Rangers have more playoff experience on their roster between veterans like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer, but these MLB playoffs have shown us that just because a team is the favorite, it doesn't mean it's going to win.
World Series Odds for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
Based on these odds, the Rangers have a 62.41 percent chance of winning the World Series. Arizona has a 41.67 percent chance, based on implied probability.
The key in this series may end up being the bullpens, as both have struggled a bit this postseason. The teams have shown an ability to get timely hits, but the back end of games could be precarious on both sides.
Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, so bettors will want to place their bets to win the series soon!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
