Oregon State vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
Will Oregon State survive a road test against upstart Arizona?
By Reed Wallach
Oregon State and Arizona each come out of its respective BYE week in great form.
Both the Beavers and Wildcats are off impressive victories, Oregon State beating a ranked foe for the second time in three weeks by holding off UCLA and Arizona blitzing Washington State on the road 44-6. The Wildcats have been starting freshman Noah Fiftia in place of Jayden de Laura, and Fifita may have done enough to take over the full-time gig after hanging with Washington and USC prior to blitzing Washington State.
The team is back home with a chance to further climb up the PAC-12 standings against a formidable Oregon State team. How should we bet on this one?
Oregon State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Arizona is 6-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oregon State is 5-2 ATS this season
- Arizona has gone UNDER in six of seven games
- Oregon State has gone OVER in all three road games
Oregon State vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 28th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oregon State Record: 6-1
- Arizona Record: 4-3
Oregon State vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Oregon State
D.J. Uiagalelei: The Clemson transfer has completed 60% of his passes with 15 touchdown passes to four interceptions while adding five on the ground. While consistency remains a question for Uiagalelei, he has kept this Beavers offense on schedule all year, seventh in success rate this season, and has made the necessary downfield, making 15 big-time throws to two turnover-worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus.
Arizona
Noah Fifita: The freshman has been fantastic in place of the veteran de Laura, completing at least 69% of his passes with eight touchdown passes to two interceptions in three starts against three tough opponents. The drop-off from de Laura to Fifita is negligible and the freshman has been far more protective of the ball. Overall, this Wildcats offense is right behind Oregon State, ninth in success rate this season.
Oregon State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
I think this game is set up to be a shootout with both offenses possessing edges that can be exploited.
For starters, this Oregon State defense is smoke and mirrors. The team has been touched up by any offense with a pulse this season, benefitting from an inexplicable pick-six from UCLA after allowing 38 on the road to Washington State. Arizona is an above-average passing offense, 48th in EPA/Pass, and will face an Oregon State defense that is below the national average in success rate allowed (73rd).
Further, the Beavers' defense is bottom 10 in the country in tackling grade this season. Against an explosive Arizona offense that has game-breakers like Tetairoa McMillan (40 catches for 592 yards) and emerging star running back Jonah Coleman (nearly seven yards per carry on 65 rushes), I believe the Wildcats can generate plenty of explosive plays.
Meanwhile, Arizona's defense grades out nicely despite being an unknown heading into the season, but the Beavers have been one of the most consistent offenses in college football this season. The team is 10th in yards per play, averaging nearly seven yards per snap while averaging more than five yards per rush. This has worked perfectly for Uiagalelei, who is leading an offense that is 21st in explosive pass offense.
The Beavers's ability to stay ahead of schedule has led to a diverse offense that can take shots through the air with favorable down and distances. Further, the team is tops in the nation in red zone touchdown percentage, scoring on 84% of trips inside the 20.
Both teams should be able to find the end zone four times on Saturday night, making the over one of my favorite plays of the week.
