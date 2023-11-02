Oregon State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Can Oregon State bounce back after a tough loss last week to Arizona?
By Jovan Alford
The No.16-ranked Oregon State Beavers will head to Boulder, CO, to play Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. The Beavers are looking to get back into the win column after their three-game win streak was snapped by Arizona last week. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are trying to get one step closer to bowl eligibility after losing to UCLA last week.
Can D.J. Uiagalelei and Oregon State move past their loss to Arizona and blowout Colorado? Or will Shedeur Sanders and Colorado rise to the occasion and give the home fans something to cheer about?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Oregon State vs. Colorado:
Oregon State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Oregon State is 5-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The OVER is 9-3 in Oregon State’s last 12 road games
- Colorado is 4-3-1 ATS this season
- The OVER is 4-1 in Colorado’s last five home games
Oregon State vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: 10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oregon State Record: 6-2
- Colorado Record: 4-4
Oregon State vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Oregon State
Damien Martinez: Martinez is quietly having another solid season for the Beavers. The 6-foot running back has 763 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 119 carries. The sophomore RB had 87 yards on 14 carries in last week’s loss to Arizona. Martinez should be in store for another good performance this week as the Buffaloes have struggled to stop the run all season (165 yards allowed, third-worst in the Pac-12).
Colorado
Xavier Weaver: Weaver has become a big-time playmaker in the Buffaloes’ offense this season and will look to make some big-time plays against the Beavers. The senior wide receiver has 55 receptions for 717 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 receiver recorded five receptions for 86 yards in last week’s loss against UCLA. For the Buffaloes to win on Saturday night, they will need Weaver to play like he did against Stanford, where he had seven receptions for 124 yards and two scores.
Oregon State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
The Buffaloes must win Saturday, especially if they have any hopes of making it a bowl game, as their last three games are against Arizona, Washington State, and Utah. Colorado has to do a better job protecting Sanders, who was sacked seven times last week by UCLA. It won’t get easier this week, as the Beavers’ defense is ranked third in sacks (26).
Oregon State shouldn’t have any issues putting points on the board as Uiagalelei continues to play clean football, which he has over the last few games (nine TDs and zero INTs). Oregon St. is 2-1 ATS as double-digit favorites, while the Buffaloes are 3-1 ATS as double-digit underdogs this season. Therefore, I will give the edge to Oregon State in this spot, but it should be a fun game between Uiagalelei and Sanders.
