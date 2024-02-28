Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 28 (Back the Beavers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Oregon State vs. Oregon.
Oregon is trying to climb back into the NCAA Tournament discussion when they welcome the Oregon State Beavers to Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday. A win wouldn’t help Oregon much, but a loss would hurt mightily. Can the Ducks be at their best as a double-digit favorite?
Oregon State is in the middle of a third-straight disappointing season after making a run to the Elite Eight in 2021. The Beavers, 26-65 over the last three seasons, have dropped seven of their last eight games but did win for the first time in February with an 85-73 road victory at Stanford on Saturday. Can they hang within the big number?
Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday’s conference clash with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Oregon State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon State vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon State is 14-12-1 ATS this season
- Oregon is 14-13 ATS this season
- Oregon State is 11-8-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Oregon is 9-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 18-9 in Oregon State games this season
- The OVER is 15-12 in Oregon games this season
Oregon State vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
- Game time: 11 p.m. EST
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Oregon State record: 12-16 (4-13 Pac-12)
- Oregon record: 18-9 (10-6 Pac-12)
Oregon State vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Oregon State
Jordan Pope: The bright spot of a tough season, Pope, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, has shined as a scorer. Pope is averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Over the last two games, Pope has scored 53 points on 18-of-33 shooting following Saturday’s 30-point outing against Stanford.
Oregon
N’Faly Dante: A dominant big man, the 6-foot-11 senior center has battled injuries this season but has been healthy and putting up big numbers in February. Dante is averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season while shooting 63.4% from the field. Dante has four double-doubles on his resume this season and has shot over 50% in every game this year but one (3-for-8 vs. California Jan. 13).
Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Oregon State’s offense is No. 200 or worse in KenPom in most major metrics, including effective field goal percentage (No. 236), turnover percentage (No. 282), 3-point shooting (231) and 2-point shooting (No. 204). However, Oregon’s defense is middle-of-the-road in the Pac-12 but ranks 11th in the league in opposing field goal percentage (44.7%).
Oregon State’s defense is at its best on the perimeter, which matches up well against an Oregon offense that is No. 75 in 3-point shooting and just 146th from inside the arc. In the previous matchup just 11 days ago, Oregon pulled out a narrow 60-58 in Corvallis despite the Beavers holding the Ducks to just 2-of-19 from downtown.
You wouldn’t look twice at Oregon State’s record, but the Beavers have been competitive of late. Oregon State has covered three-straight, including in its two-point loss to Oregon, and seven of its last 10 overall.
Oregon State has covered three times in a row when getting double-digit points. Back the Beavers in a look-ahead spot for Oregon with a matchup against No. 6 Arizona on deck Saturday.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.