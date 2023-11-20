Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Reed Wallach
Oregon and Oregon State meet for its annual meeting, known as "The Cival War."
With Oregon leaving for the Big Ten next year and Oregon State in college football limbo, the two may not continue its rivalry moving forward, but that is to be determined. What is known is that this is a high leverage matchup between two of the PAC-12 elite teams with Oregon looking to clinch a conference title appearance and stay in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
However, can the Beavers, with one of the best run games in the country, keep up? The Beavers are off of a loss to Washington at home, but will look to play spoiler at the hands of its rival.
Here's how to bet this PAC-12 meeting.
If you are betting on this one, I suggest doing it at Caesars Sportsbook, who is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000 when they use the link below!
Oregon State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Oregon is 8-2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oregon State is an underdog for the first time this season
- Oregon State has gone OVER in six of 11 games this season
Oregon State vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon State Record: 8-3
- Oregon Record: 10-1
Oregon State vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Oregon State
Damien Martinez: Martinez is the bellcow back of the Beavers top flight run game, averaging more than six yards per carry with 1,144 yards and nine touchdowns. The Beavers like to lean on the ground game to open up the deep pass for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and Martinez is as effective as any rusher in the country.
Oregon
Bo Nix: The second choice to win the Heisman Trophy, Nix has been arguably the most efficient quarterback in college football. He is completing 78% of his passes with nearly 10 yards per dropback. He has 35 passing touchdowns to two interceptions, leading the Ducks to the nation's top success rate mark.
Get ready for Week 13 with our deep dive on Michigan vs. Ohio State!
Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Oregon's offense is a monster, we know that. The team is tops in success rate on the year, mixing in Nix's incredible passing with Bucky Irving's devastating rushing, averaging nearly eight yards per play and scoring more than 45 points per game.
Oregon State's defensive line is dangerous, sixth in the nation in sacks, but its secondary is vulnerable, evident in the team's rain-filled loss to Washington, allowing star receiver Rome Odunze to go over 100 receiving yards. However, I believe the offense can keep this game competitive.
The Ducks have a strong defense, 17th in yards per play, but the line can be in danger against the Beavers ground game. Oregon's defense line is outside the top 50 in line yards and 76th in tackles for loss on the year. The Beavers have a veteran offensive line, 16th in line yards, and have weapons on the ground in Martinez, Deshaun Fenwick and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
Oregon State is going to be able to keep the chains moving to keep this within two scores. The Ducks closed as a two-point home favorite last week against Washington, losing outright, but now turnaround and are catching 14 against an Oregon team that is rated slighlty better than Washington?
No way.
Oregon will get its fair share of points, but the defense will struggle to contain its in-state rival in what should be a competitive game that the Ducks leave with a win, but not a cover ahead of the PAC-12 title game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!