Oregon State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 18 (Back the Beavers)
Injuries have hurt Utah in recent weeks. Can you trust the Utes at the Huntsman Center?
Oregon State had a strong start to the season, posting an 8-3 mark in non-conference play. The Pac-12 slate has been a different story with the Beavers dropping four of five ahead of Thursday’s trip to Salt Lake City.
Utah has lost three of four in conference action, but all three were on the road. Utah has been dominant against sub-par competition inside the Huntsman Center, but can they keep that home momentum with injuries hampering the rotation?
Here’s everything to know before betting on this matchup.
Oregon State vs. Utah odds, spread and total
Oregon State vs. Utah betting trends
- Oregon State is 7-7-1 ATS this season
- Utah is 7-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- Oregon State is 4-3-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 11-4 in Oregon State games this season
- The OVER is 8-8-1 in Utah games this season
Oregon State vs. Utah how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Huntsman Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oregon State record: 9-7 (1-4 Pac-12)
- Utah record: 12-5 (3-3 Pac-12)
Oregon State vs. Utah key players to watch
Oregon State
Dexter Akanno: Akanno was pulled from the starting rotation against Washington on Jan. 6. He went scoreless in nine minutes off the bench, going 0-for-5 from the field. Off the bench again on Thursday, he turned in 14 points, knocking down three 3-pointers, in an overtime loss to Stanford. Akanno has now scored in double figures in five of his last six games to complement sophomore guard Jordan Pope (sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring) in the Beavers’ backcourt.
Utah
Deivon Smith: The 6-foot-6 senior guard was a bright spot in Utah’s six-point loss at Stanford on Sunday. Smith registered a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds over a season-high 32 minutes. Smith has put up double-digit points in three of four games after scoring just 21 combined points in his first four contests since becoming eligible as a two-time transfer.
Oregon State vs. Utah prediction and pick
Utah has been Jekyll and Hyde in its home-road splits this season. The Utes are 0-3 in conference play on the road, but are 3-0 at home and winning by 24.3 points per game. Utah cruised against the cupcakes of the Pac-12 at home, beating UCLA by 46 as an 8.5-point favorite and blowing out Washington State by 22 as an 8-point favorite.
However, Utah has been decimated by injuries since conference play tipped off. The Utes are expected to be without junior center Lawson Lovering and senior guard Rollie Worster and will have to shake up their lineup. Utah is top-50 in KenPom in both offensive (No. 22) and defensive (No. 47) efficiency, but it’ll be difficult to keep that up without some of its key contributors.
Oregon State’s offensive metrics are middle of the road, except for a No. 302 ranking in turnover percentage, but Utah doesn’t force a lot of takeaways (No. 269). Oregon State’s defense ranked No. 153, is average defending inside and beyond the arc.
Oregon State’s 1-4 conference record is ugly, but the Beavers are 4-0-1 in those five games, losing by an average of 6.2 points. Oregon State didn’t have its first true road game since Jan. 4, but has covered in both away contests (at Washington State, at Washington). Back the Beavers on Thursday.
