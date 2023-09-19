Oregon State vs. Washington State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
Full betting preview for a Week 4 matchup between Pac-12 contenders No. 14 Oregon State and No. 21 Washington State.
By Josh Yourish
Next season, this is all that will be left of the Pac-12 Conference.
The rest of the teams around the Oregon State Beaves and Washington State Cougars have found a home across the college landscape, and they’ve left these two teams behind. It’s a shame too, because these two football programs are in a really good spot.
Oregon State is No. 14 in the AP Poll and Washington State is No. 21. Both teams come into this meeting at 3-0 and are real contenders for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship.
Now, a look at the odds for this crucial Pac-12 matchup.
Oregon State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread and Total
Washington State vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Washington State is 2-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-1 in Washington State's games
- Oregon State is 2-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-1 in Oregon State's games
Oregon State vs. Washington State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon State Record: 3-0
- Washington State Record: 3-0
Oregon State vs. Washington State Key Players to Watch
Oregon State
Damien Martinez, RB: Last week against San Diego State, Martinez ran for 102 yards on 15 carries and that 6.8 yards per carry actually hurt his season long efficiency. This year, he has 40 carries and is averaging a staggering 8.8 yards per rush with a long of 64 and a one touchdown. Despite being 6-foot and 232 pounds, he’s not the top goal-line option, that’s been quarterback DJ Uiagalelei with four rushing TDs, but between the 20s he’s as good as there is in college football.
Washington State
Cameron Ward, QB: There are a lot of great quarterbacks in the Pac-12, but Ward deserves a mention among the top group. He’s not quite the draft prospect some of the others are, but as a college QB there aren’t many better. Ward has thrown for 986 yards while completing 72.2% of his passes with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, he’s the Cougars' leading rusher with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.
Oregon State vs. Washington State Prediction and Pick
Oregon State has been fantastic against the spread lately. To finish last season it was on a tear and as a result, the Beavers are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games.
However, I won’t be trusting them to cover on the road as a favorite in this matchup against Washington State. DJ Uiagalelei is proving himself to still be turnover prone with two interceptions last week and I can’t rely on him in a big moment.
However, I can rely on him to put up points because this Oregon State offense is good. They are 14th in yards per play at 7.4 and eighth in yards per rush with 6.3. Washington State is 31st in rushing defense, but it won’t shut down Uiagalelei’s legs and Martinez in the run-game.
Uiagalelei and the Beavers are also pushing the ball downfield in the passing game. He has an average depth of target of 12.3 yards which is by far the deepest of his career. Coupled with a completion percentage of 61.8%, that is an average of 9.3 yards per attempt.
That’s an efficient running game and a downfield passing attack, which is one of the best ways to build an offense in modern football.
The reason I don’t know if Oregon State will win or cover is that Washington State has a great offense too.
The Cougars do mostly all of their damage through the air and they’ll put up points with their blistering pace. They are seventh in yards per game and 22nd in yards per play averaging 7.0.
They are also third in passing offense and Ward is completing 72.2% of his passes. So far this year, Oregon State ranks 51st in pass defense, but it has faced inferior opponents.
In 2022, Oregon State was 76th in pass defense. Washington State managed just 10 points in last season's matchup between these teams, a 24-10 Oregon State win.
This year I expect it to be different. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these teams and that will be my play this weekend.
