Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Saturday, March 2
Arizona enters Saturday's college basketball action holding on to a slim 0.5 game lead atop the Pac-12 which makes today's game against third place Oregon a pivotal one of the upcoming conference tournament.
The Wildcats beat the Ducks by a final score of 87-78 back on January 27 and will now head home to try to complete the series sweep.
Oregon vs. Arizona odds, spread, and total
Oregon vs. Arizona betting trends
- Oregon is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Oregon's last five games
- Oregon is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games vs. Arizona
- Oregon is 6-1 ATS in its last seven road games vs. Arizona
- Arizona is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Arizona is 14-1 straight up in its last 15 home games
Oregon vs. Arizona how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Game time: 2 p.m. EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Oregon record: 19-9 (11-6 in Pac-12)
- Arizona record: 22-6 (13-4 in Pac-12)
Oregon vs. Arizona key players to watch
Oregon
N'Faly Dante: Arizona keeps the majority of their offense to the perimeter which means N'Faly Dante, Oregon's center, is going to play a big role in shutting the Wildcats down. Dante is also leading the Ducks in points (14.8) and rebounds (8.4). He's going to play a big role not only in this game, but in Oregon's success down the stretch of the season.
Arizona
Caleb Love: Arizona's senior guard torched the Ducks the last time these two teams played, scoring 36 points on 12-of-18 scoring. He's now averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. When he brings his "A" game, the Wildcats are tough to beat.
Oregon vs. Arizona prediction and pick
The Arizona Wildcats may just be the best team in the country when they play on their home court. In fact, they're second in average scoring margin when playing at home at +27.5. Only Houston (+27.6) has a better average scoring margin when playing at home.
Meanwhile, the Ducks struggle on the road with an average scoring margin of -0.8, which could spell trouble for them today.
I expect the Wildcats to be able to attack the interior of this Ducks' defense. They rank 62nd in two-point shot rate while Oregon ranks 205th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 50.9% from down low.
I'll lay the points with Arizona and bet on them to win big on its home court once again.
