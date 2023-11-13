Oregon vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
The Ducks look to avoid slip-up against the upset-minded Sun Devils.
By Jovan Alford
The No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks will go on the road for the last time in the regular season as they head to Tempe, AZ, to play the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday.
The Ducks won their fourth-straight game last week with a nine-point win at home over Caleb Williams and USC. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils picked up a surprise 10-point road win over UCLA last weekend.
Can Oregon avoid a slip-up against the upset-minded Sun Devils? Or will Arizona State ruin the Ducks’ College Football Playoff chances?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Oregon vs. Arizona State:
Oregon vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona State vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon is 3-0-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season
- Oregon is 11-2 straight up in its last 13 games against Arizona State
- Arizona State is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games this season
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Sun Devils’ last 10 games
Oregon vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon Record: 9-1
- Arizona State Record: 3-7
Oregon vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Troy Franklin: The junior wide receiver from East Palo Alto, CA, has been playing excellent football this season for the Ducks. Franklin has recorded 60 receptions for 1,093 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 wideout is a game-breaker and someone that defenses have to account for every time he’s on the field. Last week against USC, Franklin had two receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown. The junior receiver has scored a touchdown in three straight games.
Arizona State
Elijhah Badger: If the Sun Devils want to keep it close on Saturday, they will need a breakout performance from Badger. The junior wide receiver was phenomenal last week against UCLA, posting 12 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. The last time Badger had 12 catches in a game was against Colorado on Oct. 7. (12 receptions for 134 yards). Badger might have a hard time getting 100 yards against the Ducks Saturday as they’ve only given up 214.7 passing yards per game (second-fewest in the Pac-12) this season.
Oregon vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
The Sun Devils have been feisty lately as they have two wins over UCLA and Washington and only lost by eight points to Washington. However, we just saw Arizona State get crushed by Utah 55-3 two weeks ago.
The Ducks know what’s at stake as they are making a push to the Pac-12 championship game and College Football Playoff. Oregon has done a good job of crushing the lower-tiered teams in the conference this season, and I believe that continues on Saturday.
Oregon is 5-0 against the spread this season when favored by 20 or more points, while Arizona State is 2-0 ATS as 20-point underdogs.
