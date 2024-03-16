Oregon vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Pac-12 Tournament Final
The top two seeds in the Pac-12 fell in the semifinals when No. 4 Oregon took down No. 1 Arizona and No. 3 Colorado beat No. 2 Washington State.
Tonight's conference tournament final will mean just a little bit more for one side. A conference tournament championship is on the line, but Oregon is also fighting for its NCAA Tournament lives. Colorado has likely already done enough for an at-large bid but the Ducks likely have not. Their only hope of making the tournament is by securing the guaranteed bid by winning the conference tournament.
Let's dive into the odds for tonight's Pac-12 final and then I'll break down my best bet.
If you want to bet on tonight's game, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at Bet365. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, spread, and total
Oregon vs. Colorado betting trends
- Colorado is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Oregon
- Colorado has won eight-straight games
- Oregon is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games
Oregon vs. Colorado how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 16
- Game time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon record: 22-11 (12-8 in Pac-12)
- Colorado record: 24-9 (13-7 in Pac-12)
Oregon vs. Colorado key players to watch
Oregon
N'Faly Dante: Oregon has been a different team since N'Faly Dante joined the lineup and while he's the team's leading point scorer and rebounder, his biggest impact today will be on defense as the Ducks try to defend against a Colorado team that likes to attack the interior of opponent's defenses.
Colorado
K.J. Simpson: Colorado's guard has been the most consistent player on the roster, averaging 19.5 points per game this season including scoring 16 against Washington State in the semi final. He's also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. The Buffaloes will go as far as Simpson can take them.
Oregon vs. Colorado prediction and pick
Colorado has been one of the best shooting teams in the country this season, ranking 27th in effective field goal percentage. They have struggled when playing on the road and in neutral site games, but if they can get anywhere close to the level of shooting they normally get at home, they have a chance to run away with tonight's game.
The Buffs take the majority of their shots from the interior, ranking 34th in two-point shot rate. Now, they get to face a Ducks team that ranks 229th in opponent two-point field goal percentage.
This is a bad stylistic matchup for Oregon so I'll go ahead and back Colorado as a slight favorite.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!