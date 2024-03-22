Oregon vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament Second Round
NCAA Tournament Round of 32 betting preview for Oregon vs. Creighton on Saturday, March 23.
By Reed Wallach
Oregon and Creighton meet on Saturday afternoon for a spot in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.
The Ducks, who won the PAC-12 Tournament to ensure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, didn't slow down on Thursday, out-classing South Carolina by double digits, which sets up a matchup against head coach Dana Altman's former team, the Bluejays.
Creighton beat Akron by double figures in an impressive three-point shooting effort, but can it keep it up against a surging Ducks team?
Here's the full breakdown for Saturday's showdown.
Oregon vs. Creighton Odds, Spread and Total
Creighton vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) int he last 10 games
- Oregon is 7-3 ATS as an underdog
- Creighton is 15-13-1 ATS as a favorite
- Oregon has gone OVER in 20 of 34 games
Oregon vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 23
- Game Time: 3:15 PM EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
Oregon vs. Creighton Key Players to Watch
Oregon
N'Faly Dante: Dante continues to come on strong to finish the season, fresh off 23 points and six rebounds in the win against South Carolina. The big man continues to overwhelm teams around the rim, shooting 61% on two's this season and getting to the rim at a high rate. Can he get Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner in foul trouble and generate second chances for the Ducks?
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: One of the best rim protectors in the country, Kalkbrenner will look to out-duel the Bluejays and operate from the middle of the Ducks zone defense and find shooters on the perimeter. Further, the big man is capable of shooting from the perimeter, setting up another avenue for the Bluejays to pull ahead of the Ducks.
Oregon vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick
I think this is a poor matchup for the Bluejays, who were able to cruise past Akron after a competitive second half, but due to a 58% 3-point shooting effort. However, the team allowed Akron to generate nine offensive rebounds and coughed up the ball 14 times.
The Bluejays ball hanlders have struggled with ball pressure all season, and I believe that Oregon's length in the back court with Jermaine Couisnard and Jackson Shelstad can give Creighton issues.
On a quick turnaround, I expect Dana Altman to have his team prepared and for Greg McDermott's team given the ever-changing nature of the Oregon defense. The team plays morphing zone defenses that is always trick to prep for with extra time, not only on a quick change.
Further, I believe the Ducks are set to dominate the shot volume in this game, which gives me a lot of confidence backing the underdog. Creighton doesn't pressure the ball whatsoever – last in the country in turnover rate – and are 283rd in offensive rebounding rate.
With the Ducks ability to force turnovers, top third in the country, and use Dante down low to get extra shots, I feel confident that Oregon can skew this game in its favor with simply more shots on target.
Lastly, Creighton games are always very fickle. The team is top 10 in 3-point rate. If this becomes a jump shooting contest and the team hits more than 58% of its shots from deep, it becomes a tough ask to stay within striking distance, but I believe Oregon’s ability to win on the margins with a unique defense gives the underdog plenty of life on Saturday.
