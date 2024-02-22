Oregon vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 22
Odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Thursday night college basketball action in the Pac-12 between Oregon and Stanford.
The Oregon Ducks are sitting in third in the Pac-12 but still have enough time to make a run in the conference before the end of the regular season.
Meanwhile, Stanford is sitting at 7-8 and is currently in a four-way tie for sixth. Its seeding in the conference tournament is going to be determined by these last few weeks of Pac-12 action.
The two teams will face-off tonight and I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Oregon vs. Stanford odds, spread, and total
Oregon vs. Stanford betting trends
- Oregon is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- Stanford is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Oregon
- Oregon is 0-7 ATS in its last seven road games vs. Stanford
- Oregon is 9-1 straight up in games played on a Thursday
- The UNDER is 5-2 in Stanford's last seven games
- The OVER is 13-1 in Stanford's last 14 home games
Oregon vs. Stanford how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Game time: 11 p.m. EST
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oregon record: 17-8 (9-5 in Pac-12)
- Stanford record: 12-13 (7-8 in Pac-12)
Oregon vs. Stanford key players to watch
Oregon
N'Faly Dante: Oregon's center has made a huge impact on the team since returning to the lineup in January, averaging 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. The only weakness of his game is that he coughs the ball up too often, averaging 2.3 turnovers per game. If he can cut that part out, he can help Oregon go on a run.
Stanford
Maxime Raynaud: Stanford's forward is the best player on the team, averaging 15.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. The Cardinal offense goes through Raynaud and if he's on his "A" game then Stanford is tough to beat.
Oregon vs. Stanford prediction and pick
Stanford is a completely different team when the Cardinal play at home, which is good enough for me to back them tonight. their effective field goal percentage improves by 9.8% when playing at home compared to on the road and now they play against an Oregon team whose opponent effective field goal percentage goes up 4.5% when the Ducks are on the road.
Keep an eye on Maxime Raynaud to have a big game for the Cardinal. Oregon allows its opponents to shoot 50.7% from two-point, which ranks 202nd in the country. With Stanford's offense primarily focus around interior shots, that could bode will for the Cardinal.
I'll back Stanford as a small home favorite.
Pick: Stanford-1.5
