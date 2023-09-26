Oregon vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Bo Nix's Heisman Trophy campaign continues in Stanford.
By Reed Wallach
Despite all the hype around Colorado, Oregon showed the country why the Ducks are a College Football Playoff contender with a Heisman Trophy candidate in Bo Nix.
Oregon blew out Colorado by the tune of 42-6, and now heads to Stanford as a massive favorite again against a rebuilding Cardinal team. Can Nix put up the necessary numbers to stay in good standing in the Heisman Trophy conversation?
Let's break down this big point spread and get to a best bet:
Don't miss this FanDuel offer!
All you need to do is click the link below, bet $5 on ANY game, and get $200 in bonus bets.
Oregon vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total
Stanford vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon is 4-0 against the spread (ATS)
- Stanford is 2-2 ATS
- Both teams have gone UNDER in three of four games this season
Oregon vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC-12 Network
- Oregon Record: 4-0
- Stanford Record: 1-3
Oregon vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Bo Nix: Nix has completed nearly 80% of his passes with 1,169 passing yards for 11 touchdowns as Oregon has passed every test so far this season. This is a projected layup for the Ducks, but the team will look to pad his stats against a Stanford team bottom 15 in both EPA/Play and success rate.
Stanford
Benjamin Yurosek: Yurosek is the most talented player on the Cardinal offense, a future NFL tight end who has caught all 15 of his targets for 227 yards with a touchdown. However, Stanford hasn't been able to operate as a stable offense, not trusting either quarterback to operate the passing game. The team will be behind in this one early, so Yurosek can get plenty of volume.
Oregon vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
This is setting up to be another massive outing for the Ducks, who are as well equipped as any team in the country to beat up on inferior competition.
Oregon has cleaned up some of its defensive issues from last season, so far top 20 against the pass this season while checking in 25th in overall success rate. The team has done a great job of generating pressure, top 20 in sacks this season, and should overwhelm a patchwork Stanford offensive line.
Meanwhile, the Ducks offense will light it up on offense, as it tends to do. The team has scored 81, 38, 55 and 42 against a range of defense and Stanford checks in as one of the worst. The Ducks should have little issue running up the score against the Cardinal, who went down 49-0 to USC on the road earlier this season.
While some may think this can be a look-ahead spot for Oregon, the team has a bye next week, I expect the team to put up a massive total once again and cover the near-four touchdown spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!