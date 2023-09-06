Oregon vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
How to bet the total in the Oregon-Texas Tech matchup on Saturday.
By Reed Wallach
Two teams that had very different Week 1's meet in a massive non-conference matchup in Lubbock, Texas.
Texas Tech was stunned on the road against Wyoming as two touchdown favorites, losing in double overtime. The team returns home to host Oregon, who scored 81 points against FCS foe Portland State, jumpstarting Bo Nix's Heisman Trophy campaign.
Can the Red Raiders get back on track and spoil a College Football Playoff contenders season in Week 2?
Here's everything you need to know for this one
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Texas Tech went 7-5 against the spread (ATS) last season
- Texas Tech went OVER in eight of 12 games last season
- Texas Tech was 5-3 ATS as an underdog last season
- Oregon was 8-4 ATS last season
Oregon vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon Record: 1-0
- Texas Tech Record: 0-1
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Bo Nix: Nix was hardly touched in the team's demolition of Portland State, a promising start for first year offensive coordinator Will Stein. The Ducks offense was top 10 across most key offensive metrics, averaging nearly seven yards per play and more than three points per drive last season. The offense will look to show that it can still play to the highs in a true road environment.
Texas Tech
Tyler Shough: The former Oregon quarterback tried to carry the Red Raiders through the upset loss to Wyoming, completing 31-of-47 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He will need to go toe-to-toe with one of the most potent offenses in the country, but the early returns were that Shough took a step forward this offseason.
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
The Red Raiders loss at Wyoming takes a bit of the sizzle out of this matchup, but it has also shifted the betting market towards the visiting Ducks, who are now laying close to a touchdown.
This game should feature a ton of possessions with the Texas Tech running the most plays in the country last season on offense and Oregon O placing top 50 last season in plays per minute. Further, the Red Raiders attempted the most fourth downs in college football last season.
Oregon wasn't far behind, inside the top 30 nationally. There should be plenty of plays, short fields and likely touchdowns.
The Ducks offense looked like its 2022 self in the win against Portland State, and I expect the unit to take the top off of the Red Raiders defense that was outside the top 100 in explosive rush and pass defense last season.
However, I'm not sure I'm a believer in the Ducks D just yet, this was still a group that was outside the top 100 in tackles for loss and success rate. Texas Tech will surely bring tempo and look to open up the ground game against a questionable Oregon defensive front, which can lead to a few more explosives and a high scoring game for both units.
I don't see much value in the side, but I'm a big fan of the over in a likely the most up-tempo matchup of the weekend that features the most plays between two talented offenses.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
