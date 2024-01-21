Oregon vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 21
Odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Sunday's college basketball action in the Pac-12 between Oregon and Utah.
Oregon saw its six-game win streak come to an end last week, falling to Colorado by a final score of 86-70. The Ducks will continue their road trip today, taking on the Utah Utes at 3 p.m. EST.
Utah is looking to find some kind of momentum in the Pac-12 after going 4-3 through its first seven conference games.
Let's dive into today's game as I break down everything you need to know to place your bet.
Oregon vs. Utah odds, spread, and total
Oregon vs. Utah betting trends
- Oregon is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Oregon's last seven games
- Oregon is 10-0 straight up and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games vs. Utah
- Utah is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- Utah have won 10 straight home games
- Utah is 4-12-1 ATS in its last 17 games vs. conference opponents
Oregon vs. Utah how to watch
- Date: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jon Mr. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oregon Record: 13-4 (5-1 in Pac 12)
- Utah Record: 13-5 (4-3 in Pac 12)
Oregon vs. Utah key players to watch
Oregon
Jermaine Couisnard: Utah has an extremely stout interior defense, but the Utes can be had the perimeter, which means the key player for Oregon today is Jermaine Couisnard, who serves as the Ducks' main 3-point shooter, leading the team in attempts from beyond the arc with 80. Oregon's best chance of winning is of Couisnard can get hot from 3-point land.
Utah
Branden Carlson: Utah's center is the lifeblood of this team, both offensively and defensively. he leads the team in points per game (17.2) as well as rebounds per game (7.1) and should be able to attack this Oregon team down low. If he can do that, the Utes are going to be set up for success.
Oregon vs. Utah prediction and pick
Utah is going to be able to pound the rock down low with Branden Carlson, and it's going to be too much to handle for the Ducks. Both teams can shoot the ball, but Utah has the significantly better defense, ranking 46th in defensive efficiency compared to the Ducks at 139th.
Oregon has also allowed opponents to shoot 55.8% from down low over its last three games and 50.7% over the entire season, which is terrible news now that the Ducks need to try to shut down Carlsen, one of the best centers in the conference.
Utah at home is always going to be a good bet. The Utes' effective field goal percentage goes up 6.1% when playing on their home court.
I'll lay the points with Utah in this Pac-12 showdown.
