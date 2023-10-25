Oregon vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
Who will stay in the PAC-12 Championship race?
By Reed Wallach
Utah stunned USC on the road last week with a last-second field goal to remain in the hunt for a third straight PAC-12 title.
The Utes are underdogs once again, this time against Oregon, who has its College Football Playoff hopes in play. The Ducks have been one of the most potent offenses in college football, will the team take care of business on the road against a Utah team that is banged up on both sides of the ball, but finding ways to remain competitive?
Here's how I'm playing this PAC-12 matchup.
Oregon vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Utah vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon is 5-1-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Utah is 4-2-1 ATS this season
- Utah is 3-1 ATS at home this season
- Utah has gone UNDER in five of seven games this season
Oregon vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 28th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon Record: 6-1
- Utah Record: 6-1
Oregon vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Bo Nix: Nix is playing at a Heisman Trophy level this season, completing 78% of his passes for 2,089 yards with 19 touchdowns to one interception. The Ducks as a whole are the most efficient offense in college football, tops in success rate, with Nix manning the controls under center.
Utah
Braxton Barnes: The Utes have been bouncing back and forth between Barnes and run-first Nate Johnson this season in place of Cam Rising, but the team looks to be moving forward with Barnes, who completed 60% of his passes for four total touchdowns against USC, including a 26-yard scramble to set up the game-winning field goal.
Oregon vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
From our picks against the spread for every Top 25 game, I envision a blowout Oregon victory.
Utah continues to impress despite facing injuries on both sides of the ball, rallying to beat USC on the road on a last-second field goal.
However, the run ends on Saturday against Oregon, who will not allow the explosive plays that USC allowed to the Utes last weekend. Oregon's offense is far more disciplined and will put the pressure on a Utah defense that is quietly having a poor season against the run, 115th in Pro Football Focus' rush defense grade.
That's a big issue against the Ducks, who are No. 1 in the nation in offensive line yards and averaging nearly seven yards per carry. Utah's defense has a lofty reputation, but the team continues to lose players to injury and is now moving key players to offense to make up for injuries there, including starting safety Sloane Vaki.
Given the Ducks' consistent offense which is the best in the country in terms of success rate, I struggle to see how Utah keeps pace. Lay it with Oregon.
