Oregon vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Pac 12 Championship
By Reed Wallach
Oregon and Washington meet for the second this season following one of the best games of the season more than a month ago.
Washington took the first meeting at home after Oregon missed a last-second field goal, and while the Huskies have won every game this season, the betting market has installed the upstart Ducks as a significant favorite against Washington with Heisman Trophy favorite Bo Nix looking to cap his award-winning season with a conference title.
Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Washington vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon is 9-2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Washington is 5-6-1 ATS this season
- The two teams pushed the closing point spread against one another in Week 7
- The game went over the total of 67 (36-33)
Oregon vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 1st
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Oregon Record: 11-1
- Washington Record: 12-0
Oregon vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Bo Nix: Nix is leading the country in passing yards now following his 367-yard outing against Oregon State while adding three total touchdowns. Overall, he has compiled a sensational season, passing for 3,906 yards with 37 passing touchdowns with only two interceptions for 11-1 Oregon.
Washington
Michael Penix Jr.: After leading the country in passing for much of the season, Nix has passed Penix Jr. as the Washington offense has somewhat stalled down the stretch. The high-flying Huskies passing game has evolved of late, leaning on running back Dillon Johnson more and it shows in the numbers. Penix Jr. has passed for more than 300 yards just once in the past four games.
Oregon vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
The mark sentiment has shifted quite a bit since the first meeting, which lined the two teams as near equals. Now, Oregon enters as a massive favorite, well over a touchdown. It's staggering to see the line movement, but it's not all that surprising if you have watched the two teams play since then.
In the six games since, Washington has won each by less than seven points per game while Oregon has won by 26 points per game, all but one by double digits.
The Ducks are an incredibly dynamic offense, capable of running the ball on a suspect Washington defensive line that is bottom five in defensive line yards but has the Heisman Trophy betting favorite who is leading the nation in passing. Oregon is tops in success rate this season, the team is consistently staying on schedule and setting up scoring opportunities. Nobody scores more per drive than the Ducks, averaging more than four points every time the offense touches the ball.
However, the defense has been much improved as well, 12th in yards per play allowed and 27th in sacks on the year. With Washington's passing game starting to slow up as the season has wore on, the running game has emerged. However, star back Dillon Johnson has been battling a foot injury that limited him against Washington State. If Penix Jr. and the Huskies passing game can't find its potency, the team is going to struggle to keep up with the wellwell-oiled oiled machine of Oregon's offense.
I'm not rushing to lay the points on Oregon with the market currently set this way. I'd prefer to look for the Ducks team total over in a game where the offense should have plenty of scoring opportunities against a lackluster Washington defense.
PICK: Oregon Team Total OVER 38.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!