Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, July 2
The Seattle Mariners are having quite a loaded homestand as the Baltimore Orioles now come to town on the heels of losing two of three to the Minnesota Twins. It’s a great July 4th week series as two more strong contenders are on full display in this matchup.
The Orioles are 53-31, tied for the American League East lead. As for the Mariners, they have occupied the solo lead in the American League West for a long while, currently at 47-39, but that gap is being closed by the Houston Astros. With a younger roster, it’s important for the Mariners to keep persevering as best they can.
Orioles vs. Mariners Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Orioles: -1.5 (+152)
- Mariners: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline
- Orioles: -112
- Mariners: -104
Total: 7.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Orioles vs. Mariners Betting Trends
- Orioles are 7-4 in games following an off day this season
- Mariners are 5-4 as home underdogs this season
- Orioles are 41-20 versus the American League
- Mariners are 3-7 in their last 10 games
Orioles vs. Mariners: How To Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 2nd
- Game Time: 9:40 PM
- Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): MASN 2, Root Sports Northwest, MLB.TV
- Twins Record: 45-36
- Mariners Record: 46-37
Orioles vs. Mariners Key Players To Watch
Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: It’s been an exciting year for Orioles fans yet again and Gunnar Henderson finds himself in the middle of all the fun. Just one key contributor in this lineup, Henderson is having a near MVP season in the American League if it weren’t for Aaron Judge. He’s batting .288 (23rd in MLB) with 26 home runs (T-2nd), 58 RBI (T-8th) and a .989 OPS (4th).
Mariners
Julio Rodriguez: Any given night, Julio Rodriguez is always a must watch player when the Mariners take the field. On a team that continues to struggle offensively, he’s done his best to try and keep this franchise afloat. Rodriguez is posting a .247 average with 7 home runs, 29 RBI, 22 walks and 17 stolen bases. He is well off his marks from 2022 and 2023 in the power hitting department and has yet to find that second gear. With the All-Star break coming up, Seattle needs to solve its .218 team batting average, currently the worst in the MLB.
Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
The All-Star break is less than two weeks away, and at this point of the season some teams can surely use the rest, while others don’t want to stop their momentum. Baltimore has been steady all season fighting with the Yankees, while Seattle is beginning to get chased by Houston in their division.
Grayson Rodriguez is on the mound for the Orioles, the youngest member of this consistent pitching staff. The 24-year-old right hander last tossed on Wednesday at home versus Cleveland, allowing 2 runs, 5 hits and 4 strikeouts. He’s 9-3 with a 3.72 ERA, 89 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP. Rodriguez is averaging 99 pitches per game across his previous 4 starts, showing his durability and the trust factor that manager Brennan Hyde has gained from him.
George Kirby is the third wheel in this Mariners pitching staff. He’s part of the next tier behind Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert and has backed that up with top 30 numbers this season. 7-5, a 3.35 ERA and his 96 strikeouts are all inside that margin and add a 0.97 WHIP (7th). He logged 31 innings in the month of June, allowing 6 earned runs across 5 starts with 31 strikeouts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA in that span. It’s already obvious that Kirby is becoming a well-known player in Seattle.
Looking at this series as a whole, the scales are tilted in favor of the Orioles in terms of the offensive perspective. They continue to lead the league in home runs per game, runs per game and most RBIs per game. If you pair that with one of the most balanced lineups out there, big numbers are going to be posted. Where it gets very intriguing is on the mound, as that leans slightly toward the Mariners. They have the 6th best team ERA (3.58) and allow the fewest walks per 9 innings (2.37).
This may be a risky proposition with how the Mariners perform offensively at home, but I’m going to look at the total and take the over. I’m thinking that 7.5 runs is a touch on the lower side, especially for a team that’s more capable offensively like the Orioles.
The Mariners are starting to spike just a touch, averaging 3.6 runs in their last 10 games. Kirby and Rodriguez have been solid, but one of them is due to have an off night. Both teams are coming off a rest day and I’m expecting offense in this one tonight. I’ll take a shot at the over here.
Pick: OVER 7.5
Note: Game odds are subject to change.