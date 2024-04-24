Our 5 Best Bets to Make on the NFL Draft (Take this Player to be Drafted Inside Top 10)
Olumuyiwa Fashanu being a top 10 pick is one of the best bets you can place for the 2024 NFL Draft.
We are just 24 hours away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft so if you haven't already, it's time to place some bets!
Handicapping the NFL draft may be the toughest thing to do on the sports betting calendar, but that's why I'm here. I've done the work so you don't have to and after diving into every report and mock draft that's available, I'm going to give you my five my best bets for tomorrow's night's draft.
NFL Draft Best Bets
- Laiatu Latu First Defensive Player Drafted (+195)
- Falcons First Position Drafted - Wide Receiver (+800)
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu Top 10 Pick (+300)
- Packers First Position Drafted - Cornerback (+260)
- Xavier Worthy Draft Position UNDER 28.5 (-136)
Laiatu Latu First Defensive Player Drafted (+195)
It's a three player race to be the first defensive player drafted between Dallas Turner, Byron Murphy, and Laiatu Latu. I'm going to opt for Latu, the edge-rusher from UCLA, to be the first one selected at +195.
There were some concerns about his longterm health after suffering a serious neck injury at Washington, but it's impossible to look past his upside. He recorded a blistering 13.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss for the Bruins in 2023 and all medical reports are coming back clear.
I think that high ceiling is going to be too much for a team to look past.
Falcons First Position Drafted - Wide Receiver (+800)
I wrote an article about why the Falcons will take a WR with their first pick in the draft. Here is a snippet of my reasoning:
"The Falcons' general manager, Terry Fontenot, has said time and time again throughout his tenure that the team will use free agency to get positions they need and will use the draft to select the best player available, regardless of position.
"The Falcons' stuck to this belief in recent drafts. It's why they took a tight end in Kyle Pitts fourth overall in 2021 and selected a running back in Bijan Robinson at eighth overall last year, despite having Tyler Allgeier coming off a fantastic rookie season at the position.
"With that in mind, don't get caught up on the Falcons drafting a pass-rusher just because it's what they "need". Instead, try to think of who the best player available will be when they pick at No. 8. In my opinion if one of the three top receivers are available at that pick, they'd be the "best player available" no matter which edge rushers are still on the board."
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Top 10 Pick (+300)
I wouldn't be surprised to see two offensive lineman selected inside the first 10 picks of the draft and if a second is selected, there's a great chance it's Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State.
We can all pencil in the Titans taking an offensive lineman at No. 7 overall, so we may only need one other team to take a lineman in the top 10 for this bet to cash. The other biggest possibility is the Chargers, who may take one at No. 5 if they don't trade their pick. The Bears, or someone else that trades up, but also take someone at that position at No. 9.
It could even come at pick No. 10 from the Jets, who are favored to draft an offensive lineman with their first selection.
I love this bet at +300.
Packers First Position Drafted - Cornerback (+260)
The Green Bay Packers have drafted only one offensive player, Jordan Love, dating all the way back to 2012. If that trend continues, there's a great chance they select a cornerback to help boost their secondary.
They need a No. 2 cornerback to help support Jaire Alexander and their new safety Xavier McKinney. Cornerback is second on the odds list for the Packers to select behind offensive line and there would be plenty of options at that position when they pick at No. 25.
Xavier Worthy Draft Position UNDER 28.5 (-136)
If there's one thing I've learned from watching the NFL Draft throughout my years as a football fan it's the general managers get seduced by fast 40-yard dash times on a yearly basis. You can be sure that if Al Davis was still alive, the Raiders would be selecting Xavier Worthy at No. 13 overall.
Worthy, the two-time all-Big 12 receiver from Texas, broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine, running it in a time of 4.21.
Some dummy general manager is going to be blinded by that 4.21 and select him before his over/under of 28.5.
