Pacers Favored to Make Eastern Conference Finals After Evening Series With Knicks
By Reed Wallach
After two narrow losses at Madison Square Garden, the Pacers have responded with back-to-back wins at home to even the series at two in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks.
With the series now a best of three, and injuries mounting for New York, oddsmakers have made the Pacers favorites to win the series despite needing to win at least a game on the road to advance.
However, following a 32-point win at home, do the Pacers have the firepower to out-pace the banged up Knicks?
Here's the latest odds for the right to go to the Eactern Conference Finals:
Pacers vs. Knicks Series Odds
- Pacers: -132
- Knicks: +108
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pacers Favored to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals vs. Banged Up Knicks
The Pacers flexed its depth and firepower in its two wins in Indiana, and oddsmakers are wise to the fact that the depleted Knicks may be running out of options to keep up.
OG Anunoby got injured in Game 2, a hamstring injury that cost him Game 3 and 4, but potentially the rest of the series.
Without Anunoby in addition to Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks have been scrambling for options to play alongside Jalen Brunson, who is battling his own ailment after suffering a foot injury in Game 2.
In Indiana, Brunson shot 37% as the Knicks offense struggled to match the Pacers' offense. While Donte DiVincenzo made seven threes in Game 3, he couldn't keep it going on Sunday, missing five-of-six threes in the blowout loss.
Indiana is favored against the wounded Knicks, but must show that it can win at MSG in order to advance out of this round.
Currently, the Knicks are favored by a bucket in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
