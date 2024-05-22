Pacers Gaining Respect in Betting Market After Near Game 1 Upset
By Reed Wallach
Following a chaotic, but close loss, the Indiana Pacers have the attention of oddsmakers in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics.
Indiana, who was a 10-point underdog in the team’s 133-128 Game 1 loss in overtime, opened as nine-point underdog in Game 2. The Pacers nearly pulled a massive upset in the opening game, leading by three with the ball in the last 10 seconds, but the Celtics late rally kept home court advantage.
The Pacers are still a big underdog in Game 2 in Boston on Thursday, but oddsmakers are adjusting expectations and giving Indiana credit for the road loss.
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Pacers: +9 (-108)
- Celtics: -9 (-112)
Moneyline:
- Pacers: (+320)
- Celtics: (-405)
Total: 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Can Pacers Compete in Eastern Conference Finals?
The Pacers proved it can go shot-for-shot with the Celtics, nearly stealing Game 1 on the road, but the team is still viewed as a long shot to make the NBA Finals.
The Pacers are +320 to win Game 2 as nine-point underdogs, which translates to a 23.81% implied probability. Further, the team is +1000 to win the series and advance to the NBA Finals, a 9.09% implied probability.
Indiana proved it can hang with the Celtics in an up-tempo affair, shooting 53% from the field, but the team had 21 turnovers and failed to get to the free throw line as often as Boston, taking 20 fewer free throws.
Can Indiana keep up in Game 2, where Boston has dropped both home games in the two prior postseason series? Oddsmakers are giving the Pacers more credit following a competitive Game 1.
