Pacers Odds Move Substantially Following Pascal Siakam Trade
The Pacers pulled off a major trade and their odds changed because of it.
The Pacers pulled off a major trade to bolster their championship aspirations, acquiring two-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam to bolster an already-solid lineup.
Their odds to make the finals are reflective of this.
Indiana Pacers NBA Championship Odds
Following the trade, which cost the Pacers three first-round picks, Bruce Brown Jr., and two bench players, the Pacers odds to win the Eastern Conference Finals moved from +3000 to +2000 over at BetMGM Sportsbook.
The Pacers now have the sixth-best odds to win the East behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Heat and Knicks. They jumped the Cavs in the odds following the move.
Indiana is current;y 23-17 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conferense standings.
While the Pacers odds to win the Eastern Conference improved, it appears Vegas does not believe they're contenders to win the championship. Their odds of winning the NBA title are +5000, equating to a 2% implied probability of happening. They were +6600 before the trade.
While sportsbooks aren't jumping on the Pacers hype train, there's still reason for their fans to be optimistic. The Pacers have the second-most efficient offense in the NBA, trailing only the Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best point guards in the NBA and center Myles Turner is having another strong year.
Siakam, who is 6-9 with a 7-3 wingspan, should help bolster a struggling defensive unit ranking 26th in the NBA in defensive efficiency.
The Pacers gave up a lot to get Siakam, but the risk seems worth the reward. We've seen other smaller-market teams win the championship recently (Bucks in 2021 and Nuggets last season) and the Pacers are certainly trying to add to that list with this trade.
