Pacers' Odds to Win Eastern Conference Soaring After Taking 3-1 Series Lead
The Indiana Pacers are a game away from the second round and given a puncher's chance to win the East.
By Reed Wallach
The Indiana Pacers became a trendy "upset" leading up to the first round due to a strong regular season performance against the Bucks as well as injuries to Milwaukee, and the team has made good on that, winning three straight against the wounded Central Division champions.
Now, oddsmakers are shifting its tune on the Pacers, who are a win away from the second round, as the team went from +2500 ahead of the postseason to +1200 ahead of a potential close-out game in Milwaukee in Game 5.
The Pacers have taken advantage of an Giannis Antetokounmpo-less outside of Game 1, and now the Bucks are likely to be without Damian Lillard as well for the second straight game as both players continue to recover from lower leg injuries.
Indiana will almost certainly be underdogs yet again in the second round against the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team is given a puncher's chance to make it out of the East, seeing its odds to win the conference in about half.
Can the Pacers take care of business on Tuesday night in Game 5 as road favorites against a depleted Bucks roster?
Here's the odds for the potential close out game as well as the Pacers odds to win the Eastern Conference following an impressive showing.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Pacers Odds to Win Eastern Conference
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.