Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Game 5 of NBA Playoffs (How to Bet on Indiana)
NBA Playoffs betting preview, prediction and best bets for Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks first round playoff series.
By Reed Wallach
The upstart Indiana Pacers have the Milwaukee Bucks on the brink of elimination.
With injuries mounting on the Milwaukee side, Indiana has found its footing with its up-tempo offense adjusting to the postseason setting and blitzing the Bucks, who are without their two best players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Both All-Stars are expected to miss this game as well with lingering lower leg injuries, and the Pacers are expected to cruise to the second round.
Will it be that easy? Instead of betting on the Pacers spread, I’m eyeing the team total in Game 5.
Here’s my full betting preview:
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Pacers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 30
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Pacers lead series 3-1
Pacers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton - back - questionable
Bucks Injury Report
- Patrick Beverly - oblique - probable
- Khris Middleton - ankle - probable
- Damian Lillard - Achilles - doubtful
- Giannis Antetokounmpo - calf - doubtful
Pacers vs. Bucks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: Haliburton had a back spasms injury flare up ahead of Game 4, but didn’t show it, scoring 24 points while hitting five threes in the team’s double digit win. It hasn’t been the cleanest series for him in his first go in the postseason, but he is getting more comfortable as the series goes on. He is leading the postseason in potential assists as the Pacers offense continues to get clean looks around his ability to bend defenses with his ball handling.
Milwaukee Bucks
Khris Middleton: Middleton didn’t follow up his Game 3 performance (42 points, 10 rebounds and five assists), but continued to step into a No. 1 usage role on offense, pouring in 25 points on 22 shots with 10 boards and five dimes. The offensive weapons are dwindling on the Bucks roster, but the hope is that Bobby Portis Jr. can ease the burden after being ejected early in Game 4, which can afford Middleton some better matchups over the course of the game.
Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Pacers offense, for the most part, has figured out this short-handed Bucks roster to generate sound shots.
While the shot profile is a bit perimeter oriented, the team is leading the postseason in three-point attempts per game at north of 41 per game, but the team is shooting an average 35% and making the Bucks pay winning the rebound battle on average by about three per game and committing the fewest turnovers this round.
Indiana has scored 120 or more in three straight games (one needed overtime) after the disastrous Game 1 performance. Even though the Bucks may appear to lean on its defense and try to slow down the Pacers without Lillard on the floor, the defense is simply not good enough.
The team will get Portis Jr. back in this game after he was ejected in the opening minutes, but the defense is five points per 100 possessions worse when he is on the court.
I believe Indiana continues to dictate the pace and get clean looks and get to its quota. If Milwaukee wins, I believe it will need to be an offensive-minded affair, because the Pacers are comfortable and can create clean looks to hold up its second best offensive rating in the regular season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.