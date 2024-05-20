Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 1 (How to Bet Boston)
By Reed Wallach
The Indiana Pacers stunned the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the heavily favored Boston Celtics.
Boston is a double-digit favorite in Game 1 against an up-start Indiana team in a battle of the two best offenses in the regular season in 2023. However, can the Pacers' defense slow down the diverse Celtics attack, led by Finals MVP favorite Jayson Tatum?
Here’s the odds, latest news and our best bet for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Pacers: +10 (-110)
- Celtics: -10 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Pacers: +370
- Celtics: -480
Total: 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pacers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 21st
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Pacers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
N/A
Celtics Injury Report
- Kristaps Porzingis - calf - OUT
Pacers vs. Celtics Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: Haliburton rose to the occasion in Game 7, dropping 26 points with four rebounds and six assists while making six three-pointers in the blowout win against the Knicks. He faces an elite Boston defense in the next round, but Haliburton has had some big outings against the Celtics, including a 26-point, 10-rebound, 13-assist effort back on December 4th. However, he played fewer than 25 minutes in two of the other games due to injury maintenance and struggled in the other, shooting 29% from the field.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Tatum has dominated this matchup, averaging 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in four games against Indiana while shooting 58% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc. While none of the games include Pascal Siakam, who was acquired in the middle of the season and would be a natural defender for Tatum, he has proven to be comfortable. Can Indiana find ways to slow down Boston’s best player?
Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Celtics and Pacers split the season series, but one trend remained true throughout, Boston got whatever it wanted on offense. The team scored at least 112 points in each game and averaged north of 122 points on average.
Indiana will keep the pace high and try to out-score the Celtics, but with the quick turnaround after playing Game 7 on Sunday, the team won’t be able to match Boston’s ability to get shots from all over the floor.
While the Pacers try to slow down perimeter attempts, the team allowed the fewest three-point shots in the league per game this season, the team will cede plenty of shots at the rim to the bevy of ball handlers Boston has to deploy. Jaylen Brown, in addition to Tatum, dominated this matchup by shooting 60% from the field and averaging north of 28 points per game.
Boston should get whatever it wants and plenty of possessions given the Pacers’ preference to play fast.
It’s worth noting that Boston ranks second in points per 100 possessions in the postseason despite playing two top-10 defenses from the regular season. This will be a breath of fresh air for a Celtics team that is facing the 24th-best defense in the regular season in the Pacers.
I’ll avoid the big point spread and take the Celtics team total over as my preferred wager in Game 1.
PICK: Celtics Team Total OVER 115.5 (-118)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.