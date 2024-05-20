Pacers vs. Celtics Western Conference Finals Series Odds, Schedule, Preview
By Reed Wallach
The Boston Celtics meet the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals after Indiana won on the road in Game 7 against the New York Knicks while the Celtics have been waiting for the winner for nearly a week.
The Celtics have been cruising through the postseason, winning each series in five games, looking like the best team in the NBA that it proved to be in the regular season. Boston now draws a surprising Eastern Conference Finals entrant, the Indiana Pacers, who are fresh off the most efficient playoff game ever after shooting 67% from the field in a Game 7 road win.
However, oddsmakers aren’t giving the Pacers much of a chance, making the Celtics overwhelming favorites to advance to the Finals and compete for an NBA record 18th title.
Eastern Conference Finals Odds
- Pacers: +680
- Celtics: -1200
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pacers vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Schedule
- Game 1: Tuesday, May 21st (8:00 PM EST), ESPN
- Game 2: Thursday, May 23th (8:00 PM EST), ESPN
- Game 3: Saturday, May 25th (8:30 PM EST), ABC
- Game 4: Monday, May 27th (8:00 PM EST), ESPN
- Game 5: Wednesday, May 29th (8:00 PM EST), ESPN
- Game 6: Friday, May 31st (8:00 PM EST), ESPN
- Game 7: Sunday, June 2nd (8:00 PM EST), ESPN
Celtics Massive Favorites to Beat Pacers in Eastern Conference Finals
The Celtics are big favorites in this series, likely due to the Pacers' lack of championship pedigree and poor defense. Indiana had a bottom 10 defense in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions in the regular season, per NBA.com, and it hasn’t been much better in the postseason, the fourth worst amongst postseason teams.
Indiana has been a potent offense, able to play fast and open up clean looks all over the floor. The team was tied for the highest effective field goal percentage in the regular season with Boston while the Celtics had the highest points per 100 possessions mark in the entire league this season, ahead of the Pacers by nearly two points.
The Pacers win with its offense, but Boston has proven to be even better than the team on offense with far more counters and ball handlers to create efficient looks. Further, the team has an array of defenders to stick to Tyrese Haliburton, justifying the team being a massive favorite in this series.
Boston is a 10-point home favorite with a total of 222 in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.