Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 2 (Can Indiana Cover?)
By Peter Dewey
If the New York Knicks are involved in a game this postseason, it seems like it’s going to go down to the wire.
After a thrilling Game 1, where New York held on for a four-point win over the Indiana Pacers, we’re back on Wednesday night for Game 2 – a standalone matchup – of this Eastern Conference semifinals series.
New York rode a 43-point game from Jalen Brunson to victory in Game 1, but the Indiana Pacers controlled the pace for a good chunk of the game, dominating the bench scoring with Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell and others having big games.
However, All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton took just six shots and scored just six points in the loss. Can he get going in Game 2?
The Knicks are favored, but that doesn’t mean we’re betting on them to cover the spread tonight.
Let’s break down the odds, key players and my best bet for Pacers-Knicks Game 2:
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 8
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Knicks lead 1-0
Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- Julius Randle – out
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
Pacers vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Myles Turner: The Pacers killed the Knicks with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in the pick-and-roll in Game 1. Turner finished with 23 points (8-for-16 shooting), but he also grabbed just two rebounds. The Pacers big man has to be better on the glass to slow down this Knicks team that is No. 1 in the league in rebounding percentage.
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: Every game, Jalen Brunson seems to do something more insane when it comes to scoring the ball. He became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1993 to score 40 or more points in four straight playoff games in Game 1, finishing with 43 points, six rebounds and six assists. 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. It’ll be interesting to see if Indiana adjusts its coverage for Brunson in Game 2.
Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
In Game 1, I took the Pacers to cover because the Knicks have played a ton of close games this postseason, winning just one game by more than five points.
Oddsmakers have adjusted the spread in Game 2, shifting it from Pacers +6 to Pacers +5, but I still like Indiana in this matchup.
The first three quarters of Game 1 were played at Indiana’s pace, and the Knicks may not be able to survive a full series of uptempo basketball since Tom Thibodeau barely used his bench in Game 1, and now he no longer has Mitchell Robinson, who is likely out for the season with a stress injury in his ankle.
New York needed huge games from Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart to win Game 1 by four, and I wouldn't be shocked to see another close finish in Game 2. Remember, the Knicks have covered the spread just one time in four home playoff games this season.
Meanwhile, Indiana has moved to 15-11-1 ATS as a road dog on the season. Take the points on Wednesday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.