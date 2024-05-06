Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 1 (Bet Pacers to Cover)
By Peter Dewey
Are we throwing things back to the 1990s?
It sure feels like it with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, as flashbacks of Reggie Miller and Patrick Ewing are certainly going to be had for fans of that generation during this series.
Now, it’s the battle of Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton, two of the best point guards in the NBA, to see who will make the Eastern Conference Finals.
New York enters this series – and Game 1 – as the favorite, but the No. 2-seeded Knicks are shorthanded with Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic for the rest of the season. Does that help the Pacers pull off another upset?
Indiana already knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, and it went 2-1 straight up against the Knicks in the regular season. Still, Indiana finds itself as a sizable dog in Game 1.
Let’s break down the odds, key players and my best bet to place on the Game 1 matchup:
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Tied 0-0
Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Julius Randle – out
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
Pacers vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: An All-Star starter this season, Haliburton has been terrific for the Pacers, averaging 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game in the regular season. However, he’s dealing with a back issue right now and hasn’t been the same in the playoffs, putting up just 16.0 points and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 29.6 percent from 3. Can he find his groove against the Knicks in Game 1?
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: What more can you say about Jalen Brunson? He not only closed out the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round with three straight 40-point games, but he became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1993 to score 39 or more points in four consecutive playoff games. Wow. After shooting just 16-for-55 from the field in the first two games against Philly, Brunson went on to average 35.5 points and 9.0 assists per game in the series. He’s also posting the highest usage rate in the NBA this postseason, so we know the ball will be in his hands often.
Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Based on the series odds, it seems that Vegas believes this is an easier matchup for New York than the first round against Philly.
Still, there is a major contrast in styles between these teams that could make for an interesting game.
This season, New York played at the slowest pace in the NBA while the Pacers clocked in at No. 2 in the league, which means both sides are going to try to control the glass and move the ball at the speed that they’d like it.
The Knicks may have a slight advantage there since they are the No. 1 rebounding team in the NBA.
Regardless, New York has played a ton of close games, only winning one game against the Sixers by more than six points. Asking the Knicks – who played just seven players in Game 6 against Philly – to cover this spread could be a tall task, even if Brunson has it rolling from the jump.
Indiana comes into this game with a 14-11-1 against the spread record as a road underdog, and the Pacers have the offensive firepower to compete with this stifling New York defense.
After watching the Knicks fail to cover in two games at home in the first round, I’m not sold on them winning this game in a blowout. Close games have been the calling card for Tom Thibodeau’s team the last two postseasons, and I expect another one here.
