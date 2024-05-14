Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 5 (Bet Indiana Again?)
By Peter Dewey
The Indiana Pacers made a statement in Game 4 of their series with the New York Knicks, blowing New York out from the jump to even things at two games apiece.
Now, the Knicks face a near must-win situation at home, where they will likely still be down OG Anunoby, who hurt his hamstring in Game 2. This season, New York is 26-5 when Anunoby plays and just 13-16 when he sits (including playoffs).
The Pacers are underdogs in Game 5, but they are shorter underdogs than they were in the first two games of this series. Is that a sign that oddsmakers expect the team to pull off an upset?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players and how to bet Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals:
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +2.5 (-110)
- Knicks -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +120
- Knicks: -142
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Tied 2-2
Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- Julius Randle – out
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- OG Anunoby – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
Pacers vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: Tyrese Haliburton scored 34, 35 and 20 points in his last three games, hitting 17 shots from beyond the arc over that stretch. He’s been the best player on the floor over the last two games, and if he keeps that up in Game 5, the Pacers may be able to steal a road game.
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: Since injuring his foot in Game 2, Jalen Brunson has really struggled shooting the ball, going 10-for-26 from the field in Game 3 and 6-for-17 in Game 4. The Knicks desperately need him to get back to scoring the ball at a high rate given all the injuries they’re dealing with right now.
Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
It seems like fatigue – and the serious injuries to the rotation – has finally caught up to the Knicks.
New York is down four rotation players, including three starters, at this point in the postseason, and the heavy minutes played by Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein have finally started to show with the players struggling in Game 4.
Brunson, who is nursing a sore right foot, has lost some explosiveness and lift on his jump shot, causing him to shoot extremely poorly over the last two games for New York.
But, the bigger concern may be Anunoby, who is the team's defensive stopper and arguably the No. 2 or No. 3 option in the offense when he’s healthy. Unfortunately, the Knicks have been thrust into mismatches on Pascal Siakam (7-for-9 in Game 4) on the defensive end.
Maybe the home crowd helps propel the Knicks in this one, but I doubt it.
Indiana’s depth is certainly helping, and it has continued to get out and run in transition. While the Knicks appear to be working hard to get a decent look every possession, Indiana is running circles around them in transition, setting up wide open shooters time and time again.
If that continues, it’ll take another playoff gem from Brunson just for New York to compete. Given his injury, I’m not sure that’s going to be the case in Game 5.
New York is just 13-16 when Anunoby sits this season, and I’d actually have the Pacers favored in this game. I’ll gladly take them to cover on Tuesday night.
Pick: Pacers +2.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.